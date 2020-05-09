Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The little feet made me complete': Motherhood in the words of new mommies

Mother's Day is a great chance to express the unconditional love towards your mother. However, the day is also equally special to those new moms, who are at the earliest stage of motherhood.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:06 IST
'The little feet made me complete': Motherhood in the words of new mommies
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Mother's Day is a great chance to express the unconditional love towards your mother. However, the day is also equally special to those new moms, who are at the earliest stage of motherhood. With many moments of hugs and giggles promised ahead, the little one has come with a wave so strong, making her the best of being a woman -- the mother she is becoming.

To a newborn, she is a caregiver. Meanwhile, she is this extraordinary power to shape the mind of a growing kid. The possessing of these indomitable motherly spirits or to endure the strength of being a mother did not happen overnight.

The trials and lessons kicked off from that moment of freeze when the new mother held her little bundle of joy close to her heart - forgetting even the ten-months long aching back. "The first time you get the news that you are going to be a mother, the only thing you can think of is to jump and say it out loud to the world," Najila Mubarak, a mother of the 16-days-old baby, told ANI.

As the Maldives resident recalled and detailed about the journey of her pregnancy, she told that the "struggles" she had to go through for the ten-months got diluted in a moment, when she saw her baby boy's face. "When you see the little face for the first time and hear him crying trust me, the pain is worth it," she said.

Najila, who has stepped into the motherhood phase recently, does not have any specific thought about Mother's Day but says that the "the world is so much better now." For Midhuna Arun and her husband, it was only after a wait of three years, at the most unexpected of times, was the couple blessed with a baby boy.

Detailing about the current routine, the young mother said: "Now that the boy is at the stage of being this twirling toddler, there is no time to watch television or read a newspaper. Also, I am not able to maintain contact with my friends." However, she added that motherhood must come with all these responsibilities,' which only makes her realise -- if put in her words: "that he is my entire world now and I live in it."

Meanwhile, Juhi Bansal - an expectant mother, as she talked about her feelings on entering this new phase of life, said that she is "very nervous and scared" due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. "My husband and I never imagined that the last leg of my pregnancy would look like this," she noted.

"Based on the recent guidelines issued by hospitals, no one is allowed in the labour room, which made me extremely anxious as I would be all alone," she added. However, the biggest challenge for the mother-to-be, who is due anytime now, as she mentioned, was to get the "baby shopping done during the lockdown."

When asked about her expectations of what kind of a motherly role she prefers to take up, Juhi said: "I wish to be an understanding mother to my baby. Hoping to be more of a friend. Being protective I guess would be an instinct." "In the end, the only thing I'm hoping for is a healthy baby and that's what it matters!" she added.

While the new mommies are being healed by the joy of their newborn, this coming Mother's Day (May 10), where many are at home due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the biggest gift a child could give to his mother is no doubt, but time. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

13 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir; number of cases rises to 836: Officials.

13 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir number of cases rises to 836 Officials....

62-yr-old becomes second COVID-19 fatality in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

A 62-year-old man died due to coronavirus in Noida, becoming the second COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said on Saturday. The resident of Sector 66 was among the two people who tested positive for ...

Tamil Nadu CM urges PM to place amendments to Electricity Act in abeyance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to prevail upon the Ministry of Power to put the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act in abeyance till they wer...

Adani Transmission Q4 net down 60 pc at Rs 59 cr on one-time writeoff

Adani Transmission on Saturday reported a 60 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.97 crore for the March quarter. The fall was mainly on account of a one-time writeoff of Rs 185 crore finance sunk cost, it said in a regulator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020