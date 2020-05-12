Left Menu
Seagulls devour donated food outside food bank in Worcester, England

Greedy seagulls plaguing the city have been polishing off donations left outside a charity food bank.

ANI | Worcester | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Greedy seagulls plaguing the city have been polishing off donations left outside a charity food bank. According to Fox News, the seagulls - branded 'vicious flying rats' - have been a threat for people living in Worcester, England, for years.

In a recent incident, a group of seagulls attacked and ruined dozens of bags of donated food that were left outside the city's food bank over the weekend. The charity has been swamped by people desperate for food parcels since the coronavirus outbreak.

The Food Bank on its Facebook page mentioned: "Your donations are so precious to us -- the last thing we want is seagulls dining out on them. That's sadly what happened to these bags left outside our warehouse when we were closed." In the post, they requested people only to drop off items when the food bank was open or they would make arrangement for having them picked up. (ANI)

