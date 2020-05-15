Manipur village set up quarantine bamboo huts for returnees

A Naga village in Manipur has set up quarantine cottages for the returnees, who are coming home after being stranded in various parts of the country due to the government-imposed lockdown. The Tungjoy Village Council has built 80 cottages for the quarantine group.

The Poumai (tribe) Naga village in Paomata sub-division of Senapati district bordering Nagaland is about 110 km north of Manipur's capital Imphal. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted: "My salute, Tungjoy village authorities have set up 80 bamboo huts for quarantine of their villagers who are going to come from outside the state.

"Each hut is fitted with a bed, separate toilet, gas table, and electricity with a charging socket. Water supply is provided at various locations," the tweet further read. Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh also took to Twitter to address the effort.

The tin-roofed cottages, made of bamboo and other local materials, have been electrified. Each cottage meant for one person is fitted with separate beds, separate toilet, gas table, and electricity with a charging socket. (ANI)