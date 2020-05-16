Sharing good relationship with elderly adults can help them stay active: Study

Left Menu
Sharing a strong bond with old age people can be a potential way to keep them active, even during times like coronavirus crisis, according to a recent study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 12:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a strong bond with old age people can be a potential way to keep them active, even during times like coronavirus crisis, according to a recent study. The new study was carried by public health researchers at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa, in collaboration with international partners and was published in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity.

The study shows that individual and interpersonal factors had the greatest association with meeting physical activity guidelines. Participants with higher educational attainment, a strong relationship with a life partner or a network of close friends were significantly more likely to engage in regular physical activity.

"We wanted to better understand how adults' levels of physical activity are affected by other aspects of their lives," said lead author Chevelle Davis, a current Ph.D. student in the Office of Public Health Studies under the Myron B. Thompson School of Social Work. "Physical activity among older adults is largely understudied in middle-income countries," Davis added.

For the study, the authors examined data on 1,193 adults ages 65-74 in Albania, Brazil, and Colombia. The researchers sought to understand how individual, interpersonal, organizational, and community factors influenced whether the older adults met physical activity guidelines, defined as 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week through walking.

"In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical not to forget the importance of social relationships and maintaining physical activity to reduce chronic disease and premature death," said Catherine Pirkle, a co-author of the study and an associate professor of public health. "Older adults who experience social isolation are at greater risk of depression, cognitive decline, and other poor health outcomes. We must find innovative ways to maintain connectedness and physical activity, while also following public health guidelines," Pirkle added.

The study emphasized the importance of female participants, as well as all participants with depression, who were less likely to engage in regular physical activity. Mental health challenges are likely to increase in this time, but walking, which is generally safe and acceptable to most older adults, has been shown to protect against depression symptoms.

Walking and other forms of physical activity are allowed in parks at this time. "These results are important because they reinforce that relationships are key to influencing positive health behaviors, including physical activity," said Pirkle.

"Our findings echo other studies that have demonstrated the importance of connectivity in the aging process across different cultures," Pirkle added. Pirkle hoped their study "can be used to inform health approaches and interventions targeting older adults to keep them healthy in this pandemic and beyond."

