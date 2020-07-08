Sarah Jessica Parker masks up to help fans shop for shoes

American actor Sarah Jessica Parker isn't letting coronavirus cramp her style. According to Pag Six, the 55-year-old actor and footwear designer celebrated the opening of her SJP shoe brand's new NYC flagship on Tuesday with a personal appearance at the store.

The 'Sex and the City' star arrived in a flowing black maxi dress, a printed scarf fashioned into a face mask and a pair of sparkling flat sandals. The actor teased her appearance on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of the shop's masterpiece: a colourful wall of stilettos. "Tomorrow, July 7th, 2020. The paper and tape are coming down and our doors officially open at 11 am," Parker captioned the photograph.

"While we wish we could fill every inch of our sparkling new @sjpcollection boutique with each and every one of you, we'll be taking every necessary safety precaution to keep our customers safe ... We look forward to seeing some of you tomorrow, from a safe social distance of course." Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Parker's flagship will only allow three customers inside at a time and will require that all shoppers wear face coverings. It's also offering curbside pick-up for orders.

The store even boasts a special connection to Parker's iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw, as the space previously served as Spanish fashion designer Manolo Blahnik's boutique. (ANI)