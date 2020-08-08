White is the new black for men's footwear

White is the new black when it comes to the latest trends of men's shoes. Popularised way back by celebrities like Fred Astaire, James Brown, Tom Wolfe, and many others, white shoes are now the new age style statement.

According to a report published in the Robb Report, Bucks are the gateway into the territory of white shoes. They have been named after their nubuck leather construction and they were once an Ivy staple. David Coggins, the author of bestselling book 'Men and Style', had put a pair of the shoes on the cover of the book.

"I was originally intimidated by my first pair of white bucks. I couldn't imagine my life without them. I think men are understandably reluctant to wear shoes that seem blazingly white," he told Robb Report. "It takes a sense of fearlessness at first. They look immaculate and impressive, but they truly ascend to white buck heaven when they get dirty and become your own," Coggins added.

According to the writer, the real fun of owning white shoes likes in the imperfections and blemishes that they wear which he had termed as "sartorial scars". White shoes are also in trend for dancing these days. As per Robb Report, the slim, low-rise oxfords have risen to popularity after being favoured by Fred Astaire. The sleek profile of the shoes looks the best when paired with pants having wider cuts.

"That super minimal aesthetic makes [dance shoes] easy to style across several different looks, too," Robb Report quoted Mark Higg, brand manager at England's Crown Northampton as saying. "Over the past few decades, the range has gained a loyal fan base, especially in Japan," added Higg.

Besides the formal ones, there are a plethora of options for the casual white shoes in the market that now have a fan following of their own. (ANI)