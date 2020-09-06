Left Menu
Development News Edition

Generous people can live longer: Study

A recent study published in the journal PNAS suggests that people who are generous or those who share more live longer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 17:42 IST
Generous people can live longer: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A recent study published in the journal PNAS suggests that people who are generous or those who share more live longer. In their analysis, Fanny Kluge and Tobias Vogt found a strong linear relationship between a society's generosity and the average life expectancy of its members.

The researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Rostock, Germany, concluded that people are living longer in societies whose members support each other with resources. "What is new about our study is that for the first time we have combined transfer payments from state and family and evaluated the effect", said Fanny Kluge.

The researchers used data for 34 countries from the National Transfer Accounts project. For all countries, state and private transfer payments received and given by each individual over his or her lifetime are added up and presented in relation to lifetime income. As per the study, Societies in Western European countries share a lot and live long. Sub-Saharan African countries such as Senegal share the lowest percentage of their lifetime income and have the highest mortality rate of all the countries studied.

Those who share little die earlier. Although South Africa is economically more developed than other African countries, few resources are redistributed; here too, the mortality rate is relatively high. In these countries, the mortality rate of children and young people up to the age of 20 is also higher than in the other countries studied. "Our analyses suggest that redistribution influences the mortality rate of a country, regardless of the per capita gross domestic product," said Fanny Kluge.

Societies in Western European countries and Japan transfer a lot to the youngest and oldest and mortality rates are low. The countries studied in South America also have high transfer payments. There, people share more than 60 per cent of their average life income with others. The mortality rates are lower than in sub-Saharan Africa but higher than those of Western Europe, Australia, Japan and Taiwan.

In France and Japan, the two countries with the lowest mortality rate of all the countries studied, an average citizen shares between 68 and 69 per cent of their lifetime income. Here, the risk of dying in the coming year is only half as high for people over 65 as in China or Turkey, where between 44 and 48 per cent of lifetime income is redistributed. "What I find particularly interesting is that the relationship between generosity and lifetime income that we described does not depend on whether the benefits come from the state or from the wider family," said Fanny Kluge.

Both of these factors cause the population to live longer compared to societies with fewer transfer payments. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

KTCL commences inter-state bus service to Karnataka

Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited KTCL chairman and Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida said that the Corporation has commenced its inter-state bus service to Karnataka on Saturday.He told ANI that KTCL would review the service based on passengers...

Ganja worth Rs 20 crore seized in Kerala

In one of the biggest haul of narcotics in Kerala, over 500 kg of ganja worth Rs 20 crore were seized by Excise officials from a lorry at nearby Attingal and two people arrested in this connection. Officials of the State Excise Enforcement ...

Kolkata woman molested, pushed off speeding car: Police

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly molested and then pushed off a speeding car, which then ran over another woman who along with her husband tried to stop the vehicle on hearing screams, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in the An...

FIR against AltNews co-founder for 'threatening, torturing' girl, he denies charges

The Delhi Polices Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against fact-check website AltNews cofounder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter, officials said on Sunday. Zubair refuted the allegation as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020