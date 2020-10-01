Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals dementia caregivers' stress leads to sleep deprivation

New Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has found 94 per cent of Australians caring for a loved one with dementia are sleep deprived.

ANI | Perth | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:09 IST
Study reveals dementia caregivers' stress leads to sleep deprivation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has found 94 per cent of Australians caring for a loved one with dementia are sleep deprived. This can potentially lead to poor health of the carer and may also impact on their ability to provide care for the person living with dementia.

Poor sleep is associated with negative physical and psychological outcomes including hypertension, obesity, mood disorders and dementia. The study, led by Dr Aisling Smyth from ECU's School of Nursing and Midwifery in conjunction with Alzheimer's WA, investigated the sleep characteristics and disturbances of 104 Australian caregivers of a person living with dementia. In addition, it assessed the psychological wellbeing of caregivers by evaluating associations between mood and sleep.

Dr Smyth said a disrupted sleep pattern is recognised as a significant factor in predicting stress on carers and perhaps more importantly, in predicting placing a loved one into long term care. "Enabling people living with dementia to stay at home, rather than transfer to long term care is the optimal outcome for many families, but this can't be at the detriment of the caregiver's own wellbeing.

"Therefore, to support the person living with dementia to remain at home, preserving sleep and maintaining caregiver health is vital," Dr Smyth said. Key findings:

- 94 per cent of participants were poor sleepers, with 84 per cent having difficulty initiating sleep and 72 per cent reporting difficulty maintaining sleep. - Stress was the most significant predictor of overall sleep quality.

- 44 per cent of participants have two or more chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis and diabetes. - Psychological distress was common among participants with high levels of moderate to severe depression, anxiety and stress.

Alzheimer's WA Head of Dementia Practice Jason Burton said: "We hear from many family members about the effect the caring role can have on their quality of sleep, and the negative impacts this can have.

"We have partnered with ECU in this research to learn more about this impact and to find ways to support carers to maintain their health and quality of life." Sleeping better

Dr Smyth is now working on a program to promote better sleep for dementia caregivers at ECU Psychological Services. "The aim will be to help them get to sleep quicker and have more efficient and effective sleep. We will also measure whether better sleep improves their ability to provide care," Dr Smyth said.

"If there's a shorter window that they can sleep in, we're aiming to optimise it so it's really good." The program will use cognitive behavioural therapy designed to help carers manage their stress and equip them with the knowledge and skills to improve their sleep. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police

Delhi police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPCThey also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the co...

Woman and two children died by suicide by jumping in front of train

A 27-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide with her two children by jumping in front of a train in Assams Barpeta district on Thursday, police said. The woman, identified as Minuwara Begum, rushed to the railway tracks at Taltal near Pat...

Dismiss Yogi Adityanath government, demands Cong leader

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Thursday demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Talking to PTI here, Raut, who is also c...

Namibia faces tough challenge to reverse apartheid legacy -president

Namibian President Hage Geingob said on Thursday that the southwestern African country must take care in its efforts to reverse the legacy of racist white minority rule, so as not to be seen as grabbing wealth.Speaking at a virtual session ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020