Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ferns N Petals launches last rites services 'Last Journey'

A new venture 'Last Journey' by Ferns N Petals has been recently launched to offer all the required personalised services for a funeral ceremony.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:41 IST
Ferns N Petals launches last rites services 'Last Journey'
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A new venture 'Last Journey' by Ferns N Petals has been recently launched to offer all the required personalised services for a funeral ceremony. It is professionally serving people of all religions and communities by taking care of the departed soul's last journey to heaven from the funeral to rituals, allowing their loved ones to grieve in peace.

The service has been started by the Ferns N Petals in Delhi NCR and the company is planning to expand it to 15 other Tier 1 and 2 cities in the next six months. Last Journey helps the grieved family in bidding a proper farewell to their loved one by guiding and supporting them in completing the story of their life.

The funeral services provide all-inclusive services like transportation and ambulance facility, informing friends and relatives, bookings, and arranging items for cremation services, floral arrangements, and other services. "We understand that losing a loved one brings with it a pain that cannot be expressed or measured. We cannot take away the pain of a shattered family but can help them in completing the last journey of their loved one by taking care of all the aspects of funeral services," said Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder and MD, Ferns N Petals.

"Our team of experienced professionals ensures to offer the family the best of services with utmost sensitivity, care, and compassion," added Gutgutia. Till now, the company has arranged 800+ cremation ceremonies in the last 4 months.

Last Journey aims at offering relief to the grieving families by taking over their stress of organising all the activities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow track second straight weekly gain on stimulus optimism

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, setting up the SP 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more federal fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next months presidential election.U.S....

CM Amarinder Singh accuses SAD of trying to 'hijack' farmers' agitation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed Shiromani Akali Dal SAD over the issue of new farm laws and accused the party of trying to hijack the farmers agitation in the state. In a press release, the Chief Minister sai...

Modi,Shah,Rahul,Nitish and Uddhav Thackeray names given as star campaigners for Bihar polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackerays names have been given as star campaigners for their resp...

COVID-19: 2,958 new cases, 38 deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count reached 1,37,570 after 2,958 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while the number of people who have been discharged increased to 1,08,935, an official said. Thirty-eight deaths recorded during th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020