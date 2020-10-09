Ferns N Petals launches last rites services 'Last Journey'

A new venture 'Last Journey' by Ferns N Petals has been recently launched to offer all the required personalised services for a funeral ceremony. It is professionally serving people of all religions and communities by taking care of the departed soul's last journey to heaven from the funeral to rituals, allowing their loved ones to grieve in peace.

The service has been started by the Ferns N Petals in Delhi NCR and the company is planning to expand it to 15 other Tier 1 and 2 cities in the next six months. Last Journey helps the grieved family in bidding a proper farewell to their loved one by guiding and supporting them in completing the story of their life.

The funeral services provide all-inclusive services like transportation and ambulance facility, informing friends and relatives, bookings, and arranging items for cremation services, floral arrangements, and other services. "We understand that losing a loved one brings with it a pain that cannot be expressed or measured. We cannot take away the pain of a shattered family but can help them in completing the last journey of their loved one by taking care of all the aspects of funeral services," said Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder and MD, Ferns N Petals.

"Our team of experienced professionals ensures to offer the family the best of services with utmost sensitivity, care, and compassion," added Gutgutia. Till now, the company has arranged 800+ cremation ceremonies in the last 4 months.

Last Journey aims at offering relief to the grieving families by taking over their stress of organising all the activities. (ANI)