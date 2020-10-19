Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 years of DDLJ: Manish Malhotra recalls costume designing for SRK, Kajol

As the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' is all set to clock in 25 years on Tuesday, fashion designer Manish Malhotra opened up about his vision with the film that made costume design an integral part of every film's creative roadmap.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:19 IST
25 years of DDLJ: Manish Malhotra recalls costume designing for SRK, Kajol
A still from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' . Image Credit: ANI

As the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' is all set to clock in 25 years on Tuesday, fashion designer Manish Malhotra opened up about his vision with the film that made costume design an integral part of every film's creative roadmap. Speaking about the inspiration behind the iconic looks that his costumes created for the film, Manish said the script of the film played an integral role in its costume designing.

"Adi was very clear that he wanted Kajol to be very real but yet there is a clever quotient to her and that synergy I think came across very, very strongly in DDLJ's costumes where they were relatable but yet there was something new and special about them," he said. "I think that's what stayed on with the characters in Indian cinema. It was real but yet had a certain dreamy, certain aspirational and certain style element about them and that worked," Malhotra added.

Moving on from the costumes to the iconic characters of Raj and Simran portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Manish said the characters were beautifully written. "I think their characters were beautifully written. They were very young, they were very fresh, they were very new for the fact that he wanted Kajol to wear glasses, he wanted her going on Euro rail, how a conservative father allows her to do that, for Shah Rukh - actually traveling back to India to get the girl, so there were so many high moments in the film, moments that youth connected with," the 53-year-old fashion designer said.

"I think Aditya has great understanding of the medium of filmmaking as well as what the audience wants and it was extremely fun working on this film. Pam aunty also would be discussing clothes with us, Yashji would be so excited about the clothes and there would be so much food after every discussion," he added. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Thai Parliament to convene special session over anti-govt protests in Bangkok

Bangkok Thailand, October 19 ANISputnik Thai lawmakers will meet for an extraordinary parliament session to discuss the demands put forward by participants of the ongoing anti-government rallies in Bangkok, Parliament President Chuan Leekpa...

IL&FS Group executive vice-chairman Vineet Nayyar resigns

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS Group on Monday announced the resignation of Vineet Nayyar, its executive vice chairman. Nayyar has requested the ILFS board to relieve him of his duties with effect from October...

Sebi comes out with guidelines for utilisation of fund created for farmers, FPOs

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday allowed exchanges dealing with agri-commodity derivatives to utilise the fund created for farmers and FPOs for reimbursement of mandi tax and charges incurred by them on storage and transportation of goods. ...

Man held for stealing passwords and withdrawing money

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the cyber crime department of Maharashtra Police on Monday for allegedly siphoning money from several persons online payment accounts. Munna alias Fashiuddin Ansari was arrested from Milind Nagar locality i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020