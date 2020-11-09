Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-cigarettes can be 'gateway' to cigarettes for teens with no prior intention to smoke, finds study

A new study, published in the journal Pediatrics, finds that e-cigarette use is associated with a higher risk of cigarette smoking among adolescents who had no prior intention of taking up conventional smoking. These findings have strong implications for practice and policy, researches say.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:15 IST
E-cigarettes can be 'gateway' to cigarettes for teens with no prior intention to smoke, finds study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study, published in the journal Pediatrics, finds that e-cigarette use is associated with a higher risk of cigarette smoking among adolescents who had no prior intention of taking up conventional smoking. These findings have strong implications for practice and policy, researches say. Cigarette smoking remains a leading preventable cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States. And while adolescent cigarette smoking has declined over the past several decades, e-cigarette use presents a new risk for nicotine use disorder.

"Research is showing us that adolescent e-cigarette users who progress to cigarette smoking are not simply those who would have ended up smoking cigarette anyway," says Olusegun Owotomo, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., the study's lead author and a pediatric resident at Children's National Hospital. "Our study shows that e-cigarettes can predispose adolescents to cigarette smoking, even when they have no prior intentions to do so." In one of the first theory-guided nationally representative studies to identify which adolescent e-cigarette users are at most risk of progressing to cigarette smoking, Researchers looked at data of more than 8,000 U.S. adolescents, ages 12-17, who had never smoked. The data was collected by the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) study, an NIH and FDA collaborative nationally representative prospective cohort study of tobacco use, from 2014-2016. Among adolescents who did not intend to smoke cigarettes in the future, those who used e-cigarettes were more than four times more likely to start smoking cigarettes one year later compared to those who did not use e-cigarettes.

E-cigarette use constitutes a relatively new risk factor for nicotine use disorder among U.S. adolescents. A 2019 study from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention found that 28% of high school students and 11% of middle school students were current e-cigarette users. With the recent emergence of newer and potentially highly addictive e-cigarette products, adolescents who use e-cigarettes are at increased risk of developing nicotine use disorder and progressing to smoke conventional cigarettes. "Abstinence from e-cigarettes can protect teens from becoming future smokers and should be framed as a smoking prevention strategy by all concerned stakeholders," says Dr Owotomo. "Pediatricians are best positioned to educate patients and families on the clinical and psychosocial consequences of e-cigarette use and should support education campaigns and advocacy efforts geared to discourage adolescent e-cigarette use." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Diwali 2020: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers, allows use of 'phooljhadi, anar' for 2 hours

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has banned the bursting of firecrackers in public places under its jurisdiction. Use of soundless firecrackers like phooljhadi, anar are allowed between 8 pm till 10 pm on Diwali only, the BMC offi...

Norway government says will not give more support to Norwegian Air

The Norwegian government will not provide additional financial support for Norwegian Air , which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement on Monday.Norwegian...

Czech Republic posts fewest coronavirus cases in four weeks

The Czech Republic reported 3,608 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 8, the lowest daily tally in the country in four weeks, Health Ministry data showed on Monday. The number of new cases is nearly 3,000 less than reported a week earlier and br...

PC Jeweller reports Q2 net loss of Rs 53.68 cr

PC Jeweller on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 53.68 crore for the second quarter of 2020-21 fiscal on sharp fall in sales. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 46.38 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fisc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020