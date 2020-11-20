Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eating mangoes can reduce older women's facial wrinkles

A new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, finds eating Ataulfo mangoes, also known as honey or Champagne mangoes, may have another benefit -- reducing facial wrinkles in older women with fairer skin.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:11 IST
Eating mangoes can reduce older women's facial wrinkles
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

By Mangoes-Older-Women-Wrinkles A new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, finds eating Ataulfo mangoes, also known as honey or Champagne mangoes, may have another benefit -- reducing facial wrinkles in older women with fairer skin.

The study was published in the journal Nutrients. Postmenopausal women who ate a half cup of Ataulfo mangoes four times a week saw a 23 percent decrease in deep wrinkles after two months and a 20 percent decrease after four months.

"That's a significant improvement in wrinkles," said lead author Vivien Fam, a doctoral student in the UC Davis Department of Nutrition. But the findings are very specific and come with a caveat. "Women who ate a cup and a half of mangoes for the same periods of time saw an increase in wrinkles. This shows that while some mango may be good for skin health, too much of it may not be," Fam said.

Researchers said it's unclear why consuming more mango would increase the severity of wrinkles but speculate that it may be related to a robust amount of sugar in the larger portion of mangoes. The randomized clinical pilot study involved 28 postmenopausal women with Fitzpatrick skin types II or III. Women were divided into two groups: one group consumed a half cup of mangoes four times a week for four months, and another consumed a cup and a half for the same period of time. Facial wrinkles were evaluated using a high-resolution camera system.

"The system we used to analyze wrinkles allowed us to not just visualize wrinkles, but to quantify and measure wrinkles," said Robert Hackman, professor in the Department of Nutrition and corresponding author of the study. "This is extremely accurate and allowed us to capture more than just the appearance of wrinkles or what the eye might see," added Hackman.

The study looked at the severity, length, and width of fine, deep, and emerging wrinkles. Fam said the group that consumed a half cup of mangoes saw improvements in all categories. Fam said further research is needed to learn the mechanisms behind the reduction in wrinkles. She said it may be due to the beneficial effects of carotenoids (orange or red plant pigments), and other phytonutrients that could help build collagen. (ANI)

Also Read: Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liquid medical oxygen plant installed at GMC hospital in Jammu

A liquid medical oxygen LMO plant was installed at the government medical college GMC hospital here to provide uninterruptible oxygen supply for COVID-19 and other patients at the facility, officials said on FridayThe installation of such a...

BJP flays 'false campaign' by TRS over financial aid disbursement to flood affected people

The BJP in Telangana on Friday hit out at the false campaign by the ruling TRS against the saffron party over disbursement of financial aid to flood victims in the run up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections on December ...

Will work in a public-pvt partnership to ensure availability of COVID healthcare:Goyal

The government will work in a public-private partnership to engage and ensure the availability of proper COVID healthcare to all people, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He also stressed the importance of ensuring...

All but one test corona positive in Lahaul-Spiti’s village as district's 2.83 % people get infected

All except one of the 42 residents of Thorang village in Himachals Lahaul-Spiti district have tested positive for COVID-19 with 2.83 per cent population of the sparsely-populated tribal district itself having been infected. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020