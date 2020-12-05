Left Menu
Overweight, obese adults often don't accept weight problems: Study

More than 40 percent of US adults were overweight and nearly 10 percent with obesity did not consider themselves to be overweight, suggests a cross-sectional analysis of NHANES (National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey) data.

More than 40 per cent of US adults were overweight and nearly 10 percent with obesity did not consider themselves to be overweight, suggests a cross-sectional analysis of NHANES (National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey) data. This trend has increased over the last two decades and was especially true of non-Hispanic Blacks and persons with low socio-economic status. The findings are published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The researchers from the University of Chicago Medicine analyzed NHANES data to investigate the trends of overweight and obesity self-awareness among US adults with overweight or obesity. They also looked at factors associated with obesity self-awareness and weight loss attempts among adults with obesity. Survey participants were asked about self-perception of weight using the question: "Do you consider yourself to be overweight, underweight, or about the right weight?" They found that more than a significant proportion of those overweight or obese did not recognize the issue.

The authors say that as BMIs of Americans increase, people adjust their views on normal weight range to promote positive body images and suggest the use of varying BMI cutoffs to define overweight and obesity may be necessary when comparing varying demographic subsets. The authors still emphasize that this study data showed persons with obesity who did not view their weight to be overweight were less likely to try to lose weight and this may contribute to increasing obesity rates in the United States.

The authors also found that health professional-guided education on weight improved both obesity self-awareness and attempts to lose weight among persons with obesity. However, having health insurance did not affect obesity self-awareness, suggesting health professionals are not routinely providing weight counselling to patients with obesity. (ANI)

