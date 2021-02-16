Left Menu

Invasive flies incline toward an untouched territory while laying eggs

A new study drove by researchers of North Carolina State University found that the invasive spotted wing drosophila (Drosophila suzukii) prefers to lay its eggs in places that no other spotted wing flies have visited.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:45 IST
Invasive flies incline toward an untouched territory while laying eggs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study drove by researchers of North Carolina State University found that the invasive spotted wing drosophila (Drosophila suzukii) prefers to lay its eggs in places that no other spotted wing flies have visited. The finding raised questions about how the flies can tell whether a piece of fruit is virgin territory and what that might mean for pest control.

D. suzukii is a fruit fly that is native to East Asia but has spread rapidly across North America, South America, Africa, and Europe over the past 10-15 years. The pest species prefers to lay its eggs in ripe fruit, which poses problems for fruit growers since consumers don't want to buy infested fruit. To avoid consumer rejection, there are extensive measures in place to avoid infestation and to prevent infested fruit from reaching the marketplace.

"Ultimately, we're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars in potential crop losses and increases in pest-management costs each year in the United States," said Hannah Burrack, co-author of a paper on the study and a professor of entomology at North Carolina State University. "These costs have driven some small growers out of business. "The first step toward addressing an invasive pest species is understanding it. And two fundamental questions that we had are: Which plants will this species attack? And why does it pick those plants?"

One of the things that researchers noticed when observing infestations on farms was that the species' egg-laying behavior was different, depending on the size of the infestation. When D. suzukii populations were small, there would only be a few eggs laid in each piece of fruit, and they would only be in ripe fruit. If there were more D. suzukii present, more eggs would be laid in each piece of fruit. The researchers had also noticed that large populations of D. suzukii were also more likely to lay eggs in fruit that wasn't ripe.

To better understand the egg-laying behavior of D. suzukii, the researchers conducted a series of experiments. And the results surprised them. Specifically, the researchers found that, given a choice, female D. suzukii preferred to lay their eggs in fruit that other flies had never visited.

"It doesn't matter if the other flies lay eggs," Burrack said. "It doesn't even matter if the other flies are male or female. It only matters if other flies have touched a piece of fruit. If untouched fruit is available, D. suzukii will reject fruit that other flies have visited. "We're not sure if the flies leave behind a chemical or bacterial marker or something else entirely -- but the flies can tell where other flies have been."

The researchers say that the next step is to determine what, exactly, the D. suzukii are detecting. "If we can get a better understanding of what drives the behavior of this species, that could inform the development of new pest-control techniques," Burrack said. "We're not making any promises, but this is a significant crop pest, and the more we know, the better." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's meddling must be tackled before Iraq elections, U.S. tells U.N.

The United States said on Tuesday that creating a conducive environment for elections in Iraq later this year includes tackling Iran-backed militias, Irans destabilizing activities in the country and remaining Islamic State elements.Acting ...

Biden urged to end Trump lawsuit blocking payments to Puerto Ricans

Top faith leaders from across the United States on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to block 2.3 billion in supplemental income payments to some 300,000 aged, blind and disabled Pu...

Nagaland assembly forms seven-member committee to draft resolution on Naga problem

The Nagaland Legislative AssemblyNLA on Tuesday unanimously constituted a seven-membercommittee to draft a resolution on the decades old Nagaproblem.The committee including members from both the ruling andopposition benches was formed follo...

Delhi police has led by example, says Union minister Kishen Reddy

Union minister G Kishen Reddy on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Police for showing patience, bravery and restraint during the January 26 violence here and said the force has led by example, according to a statement.The minister of state for home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021