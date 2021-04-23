Left Menu

Kelly Osbourne debuts new purple hair after relapse

English actor and singer Kelly Osbourne introduced her fans to a fresh hairstyle and stated that the cut is in sync with her "new outlook."

Updated: 23-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:00 IST
Kelly Osbourne debuts new purple hair after relapse
Kelly Osbourne (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

English actor and singer Kelly Osbourne introduced her fans to a fresh hairstyle and stated that the cut is in sync with her "new outlook." According to Page Six, days after opening up about her relapse, the 36-year-old star, debuted long pastel purple hair extensions on Thursday (local time). Her hairstyle features a glamorous upgrade to the faded lavender bob she had been rocking previously.

"New hair!! New outlook!!," she captioned an Instagram photo of her lilac waves, crediting hairstylist Lauren Rugetti and colour specialist Lark Spencer with the longer look. The style switch-up comes after the 'Fashion Police' star revealed that she had relapsed following almost four years of sobriety. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to say she's "already back on track" with her recovery.

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," Osbourne began on Tuesday, going on to tell followers, "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track." As reported by Page Six, Osbourne has been open about her struggles with drugs and alcohol since going sober in 2017, and revealed she was undergoing weekly therapy sessions to help with her addictions in 2018.

On Tuesday, the 'X Factor' judge said she's "sober today" and will be "sober tomorrow," adding, "I've learned it truly is just one day at a time, and I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love." Per Page Six, the songstress plans to discuss the subject on the May 4 premiere of her podcast, 'The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show.' (ANI)

