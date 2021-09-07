6 Safe Virtual Date Activities to Try During Lockdown

Lockdown has had many of us feeling disconnected from the world of dating. If you're single, how are you supposed to meet up with someone new? If you're in a relationship, the time apart can become agonising. Here are a few ideas to get you back on the dating scene from the safety and comfort of your own home! Whether you're exploring a new spark or are relighting the fire with your significant other, these six date activities are a fun and easy way to bring some love into your life.

1. Dinner Date

If you can't meet at a restaurant, bring the restaurant to you! Set up each of your dining areas with two places, and have your laptop sit across from you on a video call, so it's almost like you're actually there together. Order from your favourite restaurant, dress yourself up and enjoy a candlelit dinner.

2. Movie Night

Pick a film together, get all snuggled up on the sofa with your pillows and blankets, and press play at the same time. Send voice notes to each other throughout to chat about what's going on so it's like you're really watching it together. Once it's finished, video call so you can talk about your favourite parts and characters. And of course, you'll have both stocked up on all your favourite snacks to enjoy!

3. Wine Tasting

For a more sophisticated evening, host yourselves a virtual wine tasting experience. Pick four wines between you that you want to try, find a wine tasting guide online and fill them out as you discuss the tastes and textures. Obviously, at least one of the bottles is going to have to be finished before you go to bed.

4. Online Casino Games

Feeling lucky? Get a few beers in and add some excitement to your date night by playing online casino games together. Try out a new slots game like Spinions Beach Party for a fun and easy-going evening, hopefully with a few winnings to top it off! Have a video call going so you can see each other's reactions and anticipation faces!

5. Work Out Together

It doesn't have to be a strenuous gym session, but any exercise will get those endorphins flowing! Find a video class online for a HIIT workout, or go for something more sensual like yoga. Lots of gyms and personal trainers have Livestream classes that you could join too. What's better than watching your date stretch, bend and lift things for an hour?

6. Send Care Packages

This is one for those sentimental people out there. Make a list of non-specific things, like 'my favourite chocolate bar' or 'something with my favourite colour', and each send a care package to the other. If you know each other well, this one should be easy (or maybe it's a test), but if it's your first date, guesswork is going to be a lot of fun! Open them together on a video call to see the reactions and have a good laugh!

Lockdown may mean you can't go on a physical date, but you can't let it stop you from making your own fun dates, just safely at home instead.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)