Kaley Cuoco stuns in a neon green dress at Emmys 2021

American actor Kaley Cuoco arrived in style at the Emmys 2021 red carpet in a stunning neon gown. The 35-year-old star rocked a bright, highlighter green gown and matching heels for her red carpet look. She also carried a similar coloured clutch to go with her dress.

Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg shared Cuoco's look on her Instagram handle. The 35-year-old star is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series categories for her performance in and producing of 'The Flight Attendant'.

As per E! News, these nods mark Cuoco's first Emmy nominations. The appearance also marks the first time the star has walked the red carpet since filing for divorce from her husband Karl Cook on September 3. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). (ANI)

