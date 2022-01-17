The Shofar Buying Guide: Tips and Considerations

Depending on what time of year it is, the sounds of the shofar ring far and wide in celebration, for repentance, and also to signal the start of a new year and new beginnings. It's typically a sound projected around a synagogue by a rabbi - but you'll find that many Jewish practicing households have a shofar. The shofar is a religious and sentimental ancient musical horn - and you can get your hands on one with the buying guide below.

The Right Horn For The Job

You'll notice there are hundreds of variations of the shofar online. Depending on the shofar for sale and the type of horn it's made of, you'll find they come in all shapes and sizes. The shofar is typically from ram's horn - a naturally occurring material which means they come in all shapes and sizes.

Even though a ram's horn is the go-to for shofar designers, it doesn't necessarily have to be a ram's horn. However, if you're blowing the shofar for Rosh Hashanah - one of the celebrations a shofar is most symbolic of - you'll have to ensure it's a kosher horn. That means the inside layers should be free from penetration by marks or cuts. Ram's horns are favored by Ashkenazi and Sephardi Jews.

Larger Horns Are Easier to Play

Because the shofar is made from naturally occurring materials, you'll notice some shofars are massive compared to others. Not only does the size of the shofar you select influence the sounds you'll hear, but it'll also affect the way you play it. Bigger shofars will come with bigger mouthpieces which are typically easier to use. Smaller shofars are harder to play with because of the small mouthpieces.

If you're new to blowing the shofar, you may wish to select a large horn while you get to grips with the technique.

Shofars Have Tones To Consider

Different shofars have different tones. If you've been practicing Judaism for a while and are accustomed to the shofar sounds, you may want to explore different styles of horns and the sounds they create. Unlike similar instruments, there's only one mouthpiece on the shofar and one solid tone - the bigger the shofar, the deeper the tone will be.

The force of your breath determines the sounds, so you will notice you can produce varying pitches, but only slightly. If you prefer higher-pitched tones, a smaller shofar is the one for you.

Shofar Storage And Care

The shofar isn't an item you hide away in a box - it's the type of item you need to put in a case and maintain properly, especially if you want a ram's horn shofar to stay kosher. There are shofar bags and display boxes you can buy when purchasing a shofar.

As for care, you can either polish your shofar or leave it natural. Polishing it will give you a nice shiny shofar, and letting it stay natural gives that authentic feel. It's common for Yemenite Shofarot to have half polished and the other half left natural - but how you care for and style your shofar is down to you.

The shofar is a great ornament, instrument, and historical item. Owning one in your home helps you connect with the rich religious history of the shofar and can help make people feel more connected to Judaism. They can be inexpensive or expensive as you wish - it's the use behind it that holds the most value.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)