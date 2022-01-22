Left Menu

Parenting interventions support psychosocial adjustment of kids in foster, adoptive families: Study

A new study has found that attachment-based parenting interventions--which seek to improve the quality of the parent-child relationship--increase the psychosocial adjustment of children in foster and adoptive families.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 16:56 IST
Parenting interventions support psychosocial adjustment of kids in foster, adoptive families: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A new study has found that attachment-based parenting interventions--which seek to improve the quality of the parent-child relationship--increase the psychosocial adjustment of children in foster and adoptive families. The study has been published in the 'Campbell Systematic Reviews Journal'.

Results also suggested that attachment-based interventions increase positive parenting behaviours. The review included studies from the United States, The Netherlands, the UK, Italy, and Belgium and was published between 1977 and 2020.

"Attachment-based parenting interventions show very promising effects within both foster and adoptive families, but we need more evidence to know if the effects of these interventions are sustainable over time and if the interventions reduce the risk of a placement breakdown," said co-author Nina Thorup Dalgaard, of the Danish knowledge-providing organization VIVE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022