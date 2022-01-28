They say that money can't buy you happiness. But that is pretty hard to believe when you look at the list of hobbies that wealthy people have. Even if it's temporary, having money allows you to have the most exciting and enjoyable hobbies. Here are the hobbies of the wealthy:

Skiing

Skiing has always been associated with money. You don't need to be a multi-millionaire to enjoy a skiing holiday. However, if you are extremely wealthy, you get to do skiing a little differently. For starters, you can hire an amazing chalet with a live-in chef and cleaners. You can try heli-skiing, where a helicopter drops you off at the top of the mountain. You can even attend a private resort, where you won't be bothered by package holiday skiers.

Flying

You can't learn to fly if you don't have any money. The basic cost of getting a plane up in the sky can be prohibitively expensive. Never mind buying a plane yourself. However, for the rich and famous, flying is just another way to kill time. Some celebrities (John Travolta, for example) have even secured a commercial pilot license. That means he can fly his own private jets.

Car racing

If you've got money to burn, you could try your hand at car racing. You will need to buy a race car (or two), hire mechanics, and pay the entry fee. And you probably won't win any serious money. That's why this pastime is reserved for people with deep pockets. Classic car racing is particularly expensive. Crashing a classic car is going to cost a lot of money.

Polo

Polo is the oldest equestrian sport and has always been associated with wealth. From English aristocrats to New York socialites, players have always needed plenty of money to play. This is mainly because of the cost of stabling ponies.

Wine collecting

The world of fine wine is a complex and murky one. A bottle can set you back tens of thousands, only to be stored in a wine cellar. This hobby is often reserved for the super-rich, who have nothing left to spend their money on. Some people have wine collections worth millions. However, there is a huge culture of fake wines, which means that your investment is never totally safe.

Owning a vineyard

If collecting wine isn't enough, you could go straight to the source and buy a vineyard. Celebrities like Brad Pitt, Francis Ford Copolla, and Dave Matthews have all invested in their own vineyards. Of course, this is as much a business opportunity as it is a hobby. A successful vineyard could make millions in profit every year.

Sailing

Sailing is another one of those hobbies that are reserved for the wealthy. If you are struggling to provide for your family, you are probably not going to invest in a 40-foot sailboat. However, if you can afford it, there's nothing like cutting through the water with the wind in your hair. It's a liberating and exciting hobby to try.

Owning exotic pets

For most people, cats and dogs make the perfect pets. However, if you're super-wealthy, you will probably look for something a little more exotic. From lizards to lions, there is all manner of exotic pets living in private homes. Some of them require round-the-clock care, but some of them can be completely domesticated.

Golf

Golf isn't the most expensive hobby in the world. All you need is a set of clubs and a membership to your local course. However, if you have a huge bank account, you can afford a slightly more exclusive experience. For example, one round of golf at Shadow Creek Golf Course will set you back $500.

Art collecting

When you are searching for ways to spend your vast wealth, you will definitely consider art collecting. This hobby is reserved for the richest people in the world. You can easily spend seven figures on an artwork. Of course, the financial value goes deeper than the enjoyment of having the art in your home. It relates to age, significance, artist, and condition.

Casino Gaming & Betting

Casinos and gambling have always had a close like to high-class society. When you think of the Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco, you will think of champagne, fine dress, and high-stakes casino games. This activity to so appealing to those of wealth because they double up as social events. From high-stakes poker to sports betting at race meets or high profile football games, the rich and powerful love to test their nerve and skill in these games of chance. With online casinos, this pastime has become far more accessible, meaning that everyone can get involved with this activity.

Yachting

Yachting is one of the most exclusive hobbies in the world. Renting a superyacht will cost you around six figures for a weekend. Buying one will set you back millions. However, the level of luxury and privacy that comes with a yacht can't be matched. Think of it as a floating five-star hotel.

Big-game hunting

Big-game hunting is one of the more controversial hobbies of the wealthy. It is the practice of hunting large animals for meat, taxidermy, or sport. However, in recent years, there has been a trend of wealthy people heading out to Africa to shoot endangered species just for a photo op. This is separate from big-game hunting in the U.S.

Owning horses

Owning a horse is something that requires a lot of time and effort. Unless you're super-wealthy. If you've got the money, you can pay someone to look after your stables and horses so you can just ride them when you have the time. In England especially, owning horses is something that is associated with money.

Deep-sea diving

Deep-sea diving is one of the most exciting hobbies in the world. It gives you the chance to explore an alien world where you will encounter all manner of strange creatures. However, you will need to invest in some pretty expensive equipment. Plus, you will need proper training to receive your license.

Hot air ballooning

A ride in a hot air balloon will give you a completely new perspective of the world. You will see for miles around and enjoy the relative silence of unpowered flight. However, one ride is going to set you back a lot of money. And owning a hot air balloon is going to cost even more.

