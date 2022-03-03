Top 7 Best Hair Cut Styles For Men in 2022

Men's hair can be anything but boring!

Yes, gone are the days when men had fewer choices than women in haircuts and styles. Nowadays they have more options than ever! And we're not talking about choices among long, medium, or short strands; we're talking about various haircuts and styles that can completely transform your look.

After all, life is too short to have a boring hairstyle!

From classy caesar cut to cool taper cut and cornrows, there are literally so many different types of haircuts for men. It's all about getting the right cut per your face shape.

However, still for some men, getting a haircut is as scary as it is for women.

People love to have celebrity-inspired hairstyles, so they tell their barber what they want, but it doesn't go well most of the time. Instead of looking handsome and cool, they just end up with a weird-looking haircut that even suits their face.

Has this ever happened to you?

The most common reason behind this is not knowing the exact haircut style. It's important to figure out a haircut style that suits you perfectly. Do you want to know more about men's haircuts? Keep reading!

Today, we've gathered up some of the best men's haircuts of 2022 in this post. So whether you want to try out a completely new hairstyle or simply want to tell your barber correctly what you want, this guide will help you to understand various hairstyles. We've also included the best haircut styles suits to which face shapes. So keep reading till the end!

Let's start.

7 Popular Haircut Styles Ideas For Men in 2022

Here are the top 10 haircut styles that can make you look from boring to super cool:

Buzz Cut

Also known as a military cut, a buzz cut is one of the most popular shortest men's haircuts. It is named buzz because of the buzzing sound that clippers make while cutting hair.

If you're one of those people who like to spend much time managing their hair, this hairstyle is perfect for you! This will give a minimalist look with a sleek haircut design. You can select the blurry fade with clean-cut edges for an ultra-short look.

From Brad Pitt to David Beckham and Jaden Smith, many male celebrities have already rocked this haircut.

Crew Cut

A crew cut is a classic men's haircut that has always been on the top list. It is pretty similar to the buzz cut, but it's more like the longer version of the buzz cut. In the crew cut, the top part of the hair is cut short, and the sides are tapered extremely short. Because of this, you'll get a neat, tidy but stylish look.

For styling, you can style your hair up into short pomp or just comb your hair over to one side or left as it is.

The Fade

A fade cut means the transitioning of the lengths and color on the back & sides of the hair. It appears like it "fades" into the skin, and because of this fading effect, it was named the Fade cut!

Many different versions of fade cuts like taper, low, mid, or high cuts are available. You can go with the one which looks good on your face.

Caesar Cut

Are you looking for a classic haircut with a modern touch? Go with a Caesar Cut! In this hairstyle, the top part of the hair is a bit about an inch longer than the rest of the hair.

These short, horizontally straight cut bangs will give you a modern look without putting much effort. And yes, this haircut was named after Julius Caesar.

Undercut

Get this year's coolest haircut: Undercuts! In this trendy cut, the sides and back are not connected with the hair on top. The best thing about hairstyle is that you can make it subtle and dramatic as per your choice.

This haircut is all about having a sharp angle with clean lines and a lot of volumes. You can style undercuts in so many different ways. For example, pair this look with a simple white tee and blue jeans with some canvas, and you're good to go!

Messy Waves Hairstyle

This hairstyle is messy, or more correctly, it is the hairstyle that is kept purposefully unkempt. Though its name is messy, this hairstyle looks extremely sexy and hot! That's why you have to pay a bit more attention to keep the strands looking perfect. Here's a tip for you, whenever you style your hair, try to get the look somewhere between sculpted and casual.

Fringe Haircut

Do you remember the hairstyle of Johnny Depp in the nineties? Yes, the long bangs!

Many hairstyles featuring fringe come in and out, such as emo hair, mod haircuts, and many more. And right now, it is again one of the popular hairstyles.

This type of haircut has slightly longer hair in the front. You can wear your bangs in so many ways, including short, long, angled, blunt, jagged, thin, or thick. Another reason to love this haircut is that it suits most of the face shapes and hair types.

Best Men's Haircuts For Different Face Shapes

Now you know the top trending haircuts for men. A hairstyle looking great on a celebrity does not necessarily mean that it will also look good on you. That's because you may have a different face shape than them. So know the best haircut for you according to your face shape.

Here is the list of face shapes and best haircut for them:

Rectangle: Pompadour or side part.

Square: Undercut, quiff, or side part.

Oblong: Scissor cuts (Don't go too short)

Triangle: Textured pompadour, curly top, and quiffs.

Heart: Textured fringe or dimensional quiff, or Side part.

Round: a short back and sides with a quiff, French crop.

Diamond: Messy fringe or angular fringe and Scissor cuts.

Oval: Pompadour, buzz cut, side part, or quiff. (Avoid a fringe)

Let Your Haircut Do the Talking!

So these are the top men's haircut styles. Changing your hairstyle is one of the easiest but most effective ways to change your appearance. So whether you want a buzz cut or messy waves, next time, whenever you visit a barbershop, make sure to tell the stylist the right haircut name that you want or just show the reference picture.

Select the best haircut style according to your face shape and add a stylish touch to your appearance.

So stay stylish and cool with these latest haircut styles for men.

