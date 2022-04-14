Family structure related to delinquencies among adolescents: Study

A new study has found that more delinquencies are reported by adolescents living in single-father, single-mother, father-stepmother and mother-stepfather families than those living with both their parents. The findings of the study by Robert Svensson and Bjorn Johnson of Malmo University, Sweden, were published in the open-access journal 'PLOS ONE'.

Previous studies have found that not living with both parents is positively associated with delinquency, but family living arrangements have been highly simplified, only comparing living with both parents versus not living with both parents, for instance. In the new study, the researchers used data from four cross-sectional surveys carried out between 2016 and 2019 in southern Sweden. Self-reported information on nine delinquent behaviours, such as shoplifting, graffiti or robbing someone, as well as detailed family structure was available for 3,838 adolescents aged 14 and 15.

Among all participants, those living with both mother and father or living in a "symmetrical" arrangement, in which parents live separately and share custody but are both single or both have new partners, were involved in delinquency to a lesser extent than those with other family living structures. Compared to adolescents living with a mother and father, delinquent behaviour was more common among those living with a single father (incident rate ratio [IRR] 1.898), a single mother (IRR 1.661), a father and stepmother (IRR 1.606) or a mother and stepfather (IRR 2.044). In addition, "asymmetrical" arrangements, in which only one parent had a new partner, were associated with more delinquency.

Many of the associations between family structure and delinquency declined when adjusted for data on parental attachment and monitoring. The authors conclude that the use of a more detailed categorization of family structure can shed light on the contributing factors of delinquency. The authors added, "This study shows that it is important to move on to the use of more detailed categorizations of family structure in relation to delinquency, and to increase our knowledge about the group of adolescents that moves between parents and especially about the different constellations of asymmetrical and symmetrical living arrangements." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)