Fun things to do in Austin, Texas

Austin is a really vibrant city with plenty of things to do. Whether you're into outdoor activities, live music or just relaxing in a park, there's something for everyone in Austin. Here are some of the best activities and attractions that the city has to offer.

Eat your way through the city's many acclaimed restaurants.

You can try Mexican, Italian, American, or fusion food. Restaurants here consistently receive positive reviews on sites like Yelp and Urbanspoon. Just pick a restaurant that sounds interesting to you and enjoy your meal.

Hit the park.

The city is dotted with several parks, including Zilker Park, Auditorium Shores, and Emma Long Metropolitan Park. If you are searching for a novel place to relax or if you want a nice picnic spot, these parks are some of the best options in Austin. You can go there on your own or you can go with friends. Take advantage of the nice summer weather and enjoy some outdoor activities.

Attend a concert or show.

Austin is home to several music venues so it's no surprise that musicians love playing here. Some of the most popular music venues are Stubb's, ACL Live at The Moody Theater, The Austin City Limits Music Festival, and La Zona Rosa. You can go to these venues on your own or you can join an organized tour.

Explore the city's many shops and galleries.

The Warehouse District is packed with unique boutiques and vintage stores while the downtown area has plenty of malls, department stores, and art galleries. Regardless of your personal style, you're sure to find something that interests you.

Enjoy cocktails on one of the lively patios downtown.

The Warehouse District is home to several rooftop bars, which are some of the best places to enjoy cocktails in Austin. The views are great and you'll get a chance to mingle with other people while listening to cool music. You can even stay there all day long while sipping on your favorite drinks.

Spend a day hiking and swimming at Barton Springs Pool.

Located in Zilker Park, Barton Springs Pool is a spring-fed pool that's amazingly clear and refreshing. You can take a dip or just relax in the grassy area while you sunbathe. Other activities besides swimming include disc golf and nature trails. Be aware that it gets very crowded here, especially on weekends so you might want to go there early to get a good spot.

Host a casino party!

Conclusion

There's a lot to do in Austin, Texas. If you're interested in outdoor activities, live music, or just having fun at the park, there's something here for everyone. Just pick an activity that interests you and have a great time!

