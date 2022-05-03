Left Menu

Emma Stone unleashes 1920s Flapper girl avatar at Met Gala 2022

Actor Emma Stone never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 05:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 05:56 IST
Actor Emma Stone never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices. For her Met Gala 2022 look, the 'Cruella' star opted to embrace a Flapper girl avatar.

She arrived at the fashion event sporting a white satin knee-length flapper-style dress with a plunging neckline and fringes. She kept her look simple by tying her hair into a neat bun. White square-toed heels elevated her glamorous Met Gala appearance.

Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion nights, is currently being held in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', which follows Met Gala 2021 -- which took place in September -- theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. (ANI)

