Blake Lively stuns in transformative dress alongside Ryan Reynolds at 2022 Met Gala red carpet

Hollywood's star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped onto the 2022 Met Gala red carpet embodying this year's 'Gilded Glamour' theme by donning chic ensembles on Monday night. While Reynolds opted to wear a classic black tuxedo paired with a striking gold pocket watch, Lively rocked a crown with a strapless custom Atelier Versace dress, featuring pink bow-like detailing with pink opera gloves. The bow was later untied by her assistant to reveal a blue-green skirt with a flowing train.

While speaking with ET on the red carpet, Lively explained her inspiration for the ensemble. "I looked at New York City architecture for this event, and I loved the copper patinas. I asked Versace if we could do it and they said, 'Oh god, OK, let's try!' And we did," she shared. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, were announced as two of the gala's co-hosts, back in March. They will be joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King as they emcee the star-studded night. (ANI)

