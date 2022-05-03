Left Menu

'Squid Game' actor Hoyeon Jung marks her Met Gala debut in suede cut-out dress

South Korean model and actor Hoyeon Jung of 'Squid Game' fame marked her debut at the Met Gala red carpet by showing up in a stunning suede cut-out dress.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 11:04 IST
Hoyeon Jung (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

South Korean model and actor Hoyeon Jung of 'Squid Game' fame marked her debut at the Met Gala red carpet by showing up in a stunning suede cut-out dress. Her slate suede strapless dress had leather-embellished pockets paired with knee-high leather boots and dangling silver earrings.

Though a cut-out mini dress doesn't exactly say 'Gilded Glamour', which is this year's Met Gala's theme, Hoyeon still managed to make her ensemble look theme-adjacent by adding the glittering jewels reminiscent of the era. Hoyeon had met with overnight success after 'Squid Game' debuted on Netflix. The show won three SAG Awards this year, and since its September 17 release has become the most-watched content ever on the OTT platform.

As per Billboard, for the 2022 Met Gala Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds are serving as co-chairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

