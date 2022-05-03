Left Menu

Cara Delevingne attends Met Gala 2022 topless

Met Gala 2022 is proof of the fact that model Cara Delevingne is not afraid of experimenting with her looks.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 12:01 IST
Cara Delevingne attends Met Gala 2022 topless
Cara Delevingne at Met Gala 2022 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Met Gala 2022 is proof of the fact that model Cara Delevingne is not afraid of experimenting with her looks. On Monday night, Cara showed up to the event in a red Dior Haute Couture suit with tails -- complete with a walking stick -- but quickly surprised everyone by removing her jacket and revealing her naked torso covered in shimmering gold body paint -- and no top, Page Six reported.

A pair of gold nipple covers and a series of gold chains spiced up her 'Gilded Glamour' look. Cara's bold look has garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

"Can't believe how far we've fallen," a social media user commented. "she really just grabbed random clothes and thought it was an outfit... now because people do this ...it doesn't work with anything," another one wrote.

One user praised her for her bold avatar. "This is different. Kudos," the user commented.

Not only this year, but Cara also amazed everyone at Met Gala 2021 by sporting a Dior look with the phrase "peg the patriarchy" emblazoned across her chest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022