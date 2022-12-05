Left Menu

5 things to keep in mind to achieve perfect glowing skin before your wedding night

If you're a bride-to-be, check out our 5 tips to follow before your wedding night for the perfect glowing skin on your big day.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:31 IST
5 things to keep in mind to achieve perfect glowing skin before your wedding night
Representative Image (Image Source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Weddings are a period of constant festivities for days on a stretch. And if you are the bride or the groom, the onus of taking care of the preparations while also ensuring you look radiant on your special day can be pretty exhausting. Fret not. For we are here to ease the burden off your shoulders with these 5 things you can keep in mind before your wedding night to keep your skin healthy and get a radiant glow on your wedding night without too much effort.

No compromise on sleepTake your 'beauty sleep' seriously. A good 8-hour sleep is not just essential for your body to function well but also gives your skin ample time to rejuvenate and build itself up from the day's wear and tear. Say hi to fibers in dietWhile there's no need to change your diet radically, intaking fibers regularly during the months pre-dating the wedding can be greatly beneficial for your skin. Fruit and vegetable smoothies are a great way to include a good dose of fibers in your system.

Be careful with over-the-top skin routinesBrides-to-be often feel the urge to undergo expensive facial treatments. As exciting as they may seem, such treatments can be harmful and may not suit every skin type. It's best to avoid them and stick to the usual Cleansing-Toning-Moisturizing routine. If you do want to get a facial treatment, get in touch with a dermatologist first. Moisturize without failWhile it may seem like an 'unnecessary step' to most, moisturizing your skin regularly is quintessential to keeping it supple, healthy and naturally radiant, while keeping patchiness at bay.

Keep stress at bayPlanning a wedding requires months of preparation, which can be quite stressful. Your skin reacts to stress. It can make you look dull on your big day, which you definitely don't want. So try to keep your stress levels as low as possible. If you feel the levels rising, book a spa, get a massage or simply take a walk in a park. When you're relaxed, your skin glows automatically. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022