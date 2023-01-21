Left Menu

Researchers find loneliness linked with unhealthful diets, physical inactivity among college students

Transitioning to a new environment, as many college freshmen do, can increase feelings of loneliness, and according to the National College Health Assessment, feelings of loneliness in college students have increased dramatically in the last decade.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 07:54 IST
Researchers find loneliness linked with unhealthful diets, physical inactivity among college students
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Transitioning to a new environment, as many college freshmen do, can increase feelings of loneliness, and according to the National College Health Assessment, feelings of loneliness in college students have increased dramatically in the last decade. According to a 2021 survey, 44 per cent of US college students described their weight as higher than normal, i.e. overweight or obese. Despite the fact that loneliness has been linked to unhealthy weight and physical inactivity, there is a lack of research on dietary behaviours in college students and the role it can play in college student obesity.

With data from the Mason: Health Starts Here cohort study, Master of Nutrition alum Li Jiang found that loneliness was related to altered diet quality and physical inactivity. The research was done as part of Jiang's master's thesis, and Mason Nutrition and Food Studies Department Chair Lawrence J. Cheskin, Associate Professor Lilian de Jonge, former faculty member Cara Frankenfeld, and former postdoctoral fellow Ziaul H. Rana also contributed to the project. "Our study supports a potential need for further research in understanding unhealthful dietary behavior and physical activity which may be related to loneliness, an emotion that impacts many college students," said Jiang.

Sedentary (19.2 per cent) and low active (53.8 per cent) behaviors were more frequent in students reporting high loneliness (score ranges of 4-6 and 7-9) than those reporting low loneliness (score of 10-12). Students reporting more loneliness had higher fat diets than students reporting less loneliness. "Interventions to reduce loneliness may have a positive effect on health promotion in this population. This data go along with other initial findings from the Health Starts Here study that college students are not meeting healthy dietary guidelines or getting enough physical activity," said Cheskin, who has an MD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023