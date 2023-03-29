Connect With Your Inner Self: Best Free Psychic Reading Apps

Are you looking to connect with your inner self?

You can connect with your inner self and discover your soul's desire by consulting a psychic. However, you must find the best free psychic reading app to get the desired results.

We understand how challenging it can be to find a reputable offering free psychic readings. So, we have researched extensively to save you time and money.

Here are the best apps for free online psychic readings:

Mystica Psychic Readings - $5 free credit Kasamba - Free 3-minute reading Keen - Free 3-minute reading AskNow - Free 5-minute reading Oranum - $9.99 free credit

1. Mystica Psychic Readings

Standout Features

$5 free credit

Easy to use

100% confidentiality and privacy

Qualified and experienced psychics

Various categories of readings

Accurate psychic readings

Relationship and spirituality blog

Mystica Psychic Readings is an excellent app for anyone on a journey to self-discovery. This comprehensive psychic reading app offers a wide range of readings covering all aspects of the human journey. Examples of the readings available include tarot readings, love and romance, astrology, and magic.

On the app, you will get personalized readings that can help you gain insights into your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. This will develop a deeper understanding of your soul and improve your relationships and overall well-being.

Additionally, Mystica Psychic Readings can help people make better life decisions. The app guides users on various aspects of their lives, like careers, relationships, and health. It will help you gain clarity and make informed decisions that align with your values and goals.

Furthermore, the experienced psychics on Mystica can help you find peace and calm. They can recommend various meditation and relaxation techniques that can help you reduce stress and anxiety.

How to get a free Psychic reading on Mystica

Mystica is easy to use and compatible with Android and iOS devices. After installing the app and entering your personal information, you will receive $5 for your first free reading. You can

2. Kasamba

Standout Features

Three free minutes

Reputable platform

User-friendly app

Satisfaction Guarantee

Kasamba offers psychic readings and advice from different types of psychics. The psychics specialize in different areas, including tarot, astrology, love and relationships, career and finance, and more.

One of the main selling points of Kasamba is that it offers new users a 3-minute free reading. This feature can be helpful to anyone new to the world of psychic readings or still deciding what reading to get.

However, despite this enticing feature, there are some cons to using Kasamba. It has a wide range of advisors, but finding a perfect fit is challenging. This is because some advisors are less experienced than others, and you won't find them easily distinguishable.

Additionally, the pricing structure of Kasamba can be confusing and sometimes expensive. Some advisors charge per minute, while others charge a flat rate for a specific service. The prices can range from affordable to very high, depending on the advisor and the service.

Finally, Kasamba's customer service can be lacking at times. It can be challenging to get in touch with a representative. Some users have also reported issues with refunds or unsatisfactory readings.

How to get a free psychic reading on Kasamba

To get a free psychic reading online, start by creating a profile on the app. After that, select "Let's chat" and enter the required information. You will get a 3-minute free reading and 70% off your first paid session.

3. Keen

Standout Features

Three free minutes

Money-back guarantee

Coupons

Email readings

Keen is a decent option for anyone seeking an online psychic reading on a budget. Like Kasamba, it rewards new members with a 3-minute session with their preferred psychic. This free service is an excellent way for curious individuals to get a feel of what the app offers.

On the downside, online reviews show that not all psychic advisors on Keen are reliable and trustworthy. Users report receiving conflicting or inaccurate advice, which can be frustrating and disappointing.

How to get a free psychic on Keen

To get started with the free reading, users must first create an account and provide some basic information. Once the account is set up, they can browse the list of available psychics and choose one that seems like a good fit. They can then start a chat or phone session with the advisor and receive three free minutes.

4. AskNow

Standout Features

Exciting welcome offer

Video readings

Satisfaction Guarantee

Spirituality blog

Spanish-speaking psychic readers

AskNow is on this list thanks to its mouth-watering introductory offer. After the free 5-minute reading, new users can have a paid session at only $1 per minute. This means you can have a 30-minute session for just $30!

However, the app's psychic reading services become more expensive after the introductory period. The pricing structure can also be confusing, so it's easy to accidentally overspend. Some users have reported receiving unexpected charges on their credit cards after using the app.

Another issue with AskNow is the quality of the readings. While there are certainly some talented psychic readers on the platform, many also need to be more experienced or gifted. Users have reported receiving generic, unhelpful, or even downright inaccurate readings.

Finally, the app's user interface could use some improvement. It can be difficult to navigate, and some users have reported experiencing glitches and crashes.

How to get a free psychic reading on AskNow

Getting a free online psychic reading on AskNow is easy. All you have to do is enter some information and select your preferred welcome package.

5. Oranum

Standout Features

Video chat readings

Live streams

Prerecorded videos

Oranum promises querents the most modern online psychic reading services. As a user, you can have video readings with your favorite psychic reader or join their live streams. You will also have access to several prerecorded videos.

Another thing we like about Oranum is the various categories of readings available. You can choose between astrology readings, numerology readings, tarot readings, medium readings, and more.

One of Oranum's cons is that it doesn't display the readers' ratings. It only shows their popularity. So, a psychic's profile may not show how satisfied their previous clients were. The app also tends to malfunction on newer phones because the developers haven't updated it in a long time.

How to get a free psychic reading on Oranum

To get a free reading on Oranum, you must first link your credit or debit card. The app doesn't accept any other payment option. After verification, you will receive $10 worth of free coins for your first reading.

Final Thoughts

Online psychics can help you improve your connection with your inner self, but these sessions can cost significant money. Fortunately, you can save money by choosing apps that offer free readings. We have reviewed the best apps for free and affordable psychic readings.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)