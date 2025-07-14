SASSA Urges Compliance Amid Grant Reviews, Warns of Lapses and Repayments

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has issued a stern warning to social grant beneficiaries: failure to comply with the ongoing review process could result in the suspension—and potential permanent cancellation—of grants. Furthermore, individuals found to have received grants improperly may be compelled to repay the funds through a formal debt recovery process.

The message was delivered by SASSA CEO Themba Matlou at a media briefing in Pretoria, where he emphasized the agency’s commitment to accountability and legal compliance in administering South Africa’s social assistance system.

Over 140,000 Notifications Issued

As part of its annual review, SASSA has already sent more than 140,000 SMS notifications to beneficiaries flagged for verification. The review aims to assess whether changes in personal circumstances—such as income, residency, or marital status—affect continued eligibility for social assistance.

However, many of the messages have gone unanswered, raising red flags for the agency.

“Some beneficiaries may have changed their contact details without informing SASSA,” Matlou explained. “As a result, they remain unaware that their grants are under review.”

Matlou urged all grant recipients to update their contact information to ensure that they receive vital notifications. He acknowledged shortcomings in communication and pledged that SASSA would improve community outreach and enhance visibility on both official and public platforms.

Grant Suspensions and Debt Recovery on the Horizon

SASSA made it clear that non-compliance will not be tolerated. Should individuals fail to complete the required reviews, their grants may be suspended or permanently lapsed. Moreover, if evidence emerges that beneficiaries have received payments unlawfully, SASSA will initiate debt recovery processes.

“If we find that you were not eligible to receive social grants, you will be expected to repay the money,” warned Matlou.

The agency is also implementing a fourth payment date within the monthly cycle, specifically allocated to beneficiaries undergoing review. This approach ensures timely processing of reviewed grants without disrupting general disbursement timelines.

Digital Automation and Accessibility Measures

In a bid to modernize operations and reduce congestion at local offices, SASSA is working to automate the review process. Plans are underway to launch self-service digital platforms where beneficiaries can submit documentation and complete reviews online.

This transformation, Matlou noted, will not only streamline grant administration but also enhance convenience for recipients, especially those in remote or underserved areas.

Fiscal Pressure and Budgetary Conditions

Matlou also highlighted that the social grant review process is being carried out under strict budgetary mandates issued by the National Treasury. Under the 2025 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), SASSA has been instructed to:

Verify income data

Introduce biometric identity verification

Cross-reference data with other public agencies

Submit quarterly progress reports

These compliance conditions are designed to curb fiscal waste, prevent fraud, and promote the integrity of South Africa’s massive social assistance system.

“We’re operating under binding fiscal conditions and must ensure every cent reaches the right person,” said Matlou.

Prioritizing the Vulnerable, Not Penalizing the Needy

In response to concerns that the review process could disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, SASSA Executive Manager for Grants Administration, Brenton Van Vrede, clarified that reviews are primarily targeting those with multiple income streams or suspicious activity—not the truly impoverished.

“If someone receives child maintenance or occasional family support, that won’t automatically disqualify them,” he said. “But substantial secondary incomes must be reported and assessed.”

Toward a More Secure and Transparent System

Matlou emphasized that transparency, integrity, and social protection remain SASSA’s guiding principles. He reassured the public that the agency is finalizing the deployment of biometric security infrastructure to guard against internal fraud and external abuse.

“Our goal is to protect the dignity of each beneficiary while maintaining a fair and efficient system,” he said. “We cannot allow misuse to undermine the credibility of one of the most vital social safety nets in the country.”

What Beneficiaries Should Do

SASSA urged all grant recipients to:

Update contact information with their nearest office

Respond to review notifications promptly

Use the toll-free number 0800 60 10 11 or visit www.sassa.gov.za for assistance

Those not contacted for a review and who continue to receive payments between the 2nd and 5th of the month do not need to take any action.

The Road Ahead

As the review process unfolds, SASSA is determined to maintain a balance between fiscal responsibility and social justice. The agency has called on community leaders, NGOs, and civil society to support the effort by raising awareness and assisting vulnerable individuals with the review process.