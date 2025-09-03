New Zealand Cuts Red Tape for Food Exporters with Streamlined Trade Rules

Hundreds of New Zealand food exporters are set to benefit from a major regulatory change aimed at cutting red tape and boosting trade opportunities. Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard has announced that from 25 September 2025, exporters will no longer need to apply for special exemptions from New Zealand’s domestic rules, provided their products meet the requirements of the importing country.

A Simpler Export Pathway

Under the current system, exporters had to apply for exemptions on a product-by-product basis, a process that drove up compliance costs, caused delays, and sometimes led to missed opportunities in international markets.

“This simple change means that as long as exporters comply with the rules of the country they’re sending food to, they won’t need MPI’s approval to get around New Zealand’s composition or labelling requirements,” Minister Hoggard explained.

Benefits for Key Export Sectors

The dairy industry, one of New Zealand’s largest export earners, has welcomed the move. Exporters have long argued that different countries have varying dietary norms and nutrition standards, meaning New Zealand’s rigid composition rules often created unnecessary barriers.

By removing these hurdles, the new rules:

Cut paperwork and compliance costs

Give exporters greater certainty in managing overseas requirements

Encourage trade innovation and flexibility

Allow faster market access for products tailored to international consumers

“Exporters have been clear that the old system held back trade and innovation. Cabinet has now delivered a streamlined approach that makes exporting easier and more efficient,” Mr Hoggard said.

Transition and Guidance

The reform will include a one-year transition period, during which exporters can choose to continue with the existing exemptions system or move to the new pathway. To help businesses adjust, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has published detailed guidance on its website.

The official guidance can be found here: mpi.govt.nz/export/food/exempting-food-exports-from-new-zealand-requirements

Next Steps: Expanding the Reform

While this first stage focuses on general food exports, Minister Hoggard has asked officials to prioritise additional work on dietary supplements, an area with particularly complex international rules. The Government also intends to extend the new approach to all food categories in future.

“This staged rollout balances cutting red tape with maintaining food safety and consumer trust,” he said.

Balancing Trade and Safety

New Zealand’s food export sector is a cornerstone of the economy, and industry leaders have long argued that global competitiveness depends on agility and efficiency. At the same time, maintaining high food safety standards remains non-negotiable.

By giving exporters the flexibility to align with the rules of importing countries, the Government aims to strengthen trade while ensuring the integrity of New Zealand’s food reputation abroad.

“This is just the start,” Mr Hoggard concluded. “We’re committed to removing unnecessary barriers while keeping Kiwi food trusted worldwide.”