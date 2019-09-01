Beat hangover with these quick remedies!

While time is the only true cure for a hangover, which can put a spanner in your routine and leave you fatigued, there are some quick remedies that can cure the after-effects of excess alcohol. According to a study published in the journal 'Addiction' about 76 per cent of adults may experience a bad hangover after a long night of drinking and partying,

Hangover symptoms can be the worst including fatigue, dehydration, a headache or muscle aches, dizziness, shakiness, and even rapid heartbeat. The best way to ward off a hangover is to drink in moderation and to be aware of the risks that come with consuming a lot of alcohol. Yet some studies suggest that the type of alcohol you consume also may affect the severity of your hangover slightly, reported CNN.

Compounds associated with alcohol fermentation, called congeners, are linked to increased hangover symptoms. They are found in larger amounts in dark liquors such as bourbon and whiskey, than in light-coloured liquors such as vodka or lighter beers. So a darker drink might result in a harsher hangover. Also, experts recommend not drinking on an empty stomach, which could worsen a hangover.

Don't sweat it, here are some remedies to help you deal with your hangover: Alcohol can impair your body's absorption of certain nutrients. Heavy drinking has been linked in some studies to a decline in levels of vitamins A and B, zinc, potassium, and other key nutrients - but eating the right foods can play a role in replacing them.

Vitamin A can be found in eggs, meat, fish, and orange and yellow-coloured vegetables, such as sweet potatoes. Proteins, such as chicken or fish, contain B vitamins. Asparagus is rich in zinc and a B vitamin called folate. Animal proteins are a good source of zinc, as well as nuts, whole grains, and beans. Avocados or bananas can offer a boost of potassium.

The easiest way to deal with a hangover is by staying hydrated. Consume a lot of water, coconut water, drinks and soup to wash out all that alcohol out of your system. If you wake up with a hangover, drink generous amounts of water right away.

The US National Library of Medicine even suggests having a glass of water in between alcohol for preventing a hangover. In turn, this may help you drink less alcohol and decrease dehydration. Ginger works like magic in reducing nausea and vomiting. Take a small piece of gingerand nibble on it.

Honey can also work wonders to beat the harmful effects of alcohol. Mix a spoon full of honey in a glass of water and 'bottoms up'. Sleep and give your body some rest after a wild night of boozing. Nothing beats a hangover like a good long nap. (ANI)

