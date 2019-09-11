Prominent Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Debraj Shome Felicitated with the Times Power Men Award

In a high-powered awards event, world renowned facial plastic and cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Debraj Shome was conferred with the Times Power Men Award. He was honoured with the award for his significant contribution to the society as a Facial Plastic Surgeon and the award was given away by noted actor and producer, Neha Dhupia.

The event also saw the likes of other personalities such as actor Ayushmann Khurrana, singer Shankar Mahadevan and choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Remo D'Souza being felicitated for their noteworthy contributions to their respective fields. The awards were given away by such eminent dignitaries as fashion designer Shaina NC as well as actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neha Dhupia, Dalip Tahil and Nadira Babbar.

Speaking about his work, Dr. Shome, Co-founder & Director at The Esthetic Clinics said, "I am so excited to be honoured with this award. It feels good to be acknowledged for all these years of hard work and giving back to society. We have had the privilege of being awarded with multiple honours over the years, but this one, coming from such a reputed and esteemed jury is unique, especially as it comes in for the social impact our work is creating."

This is the second year of the awards which were instituted to acknowledge the remarkable contributions of those who are not only foremost achievers in their fields but who have also brought positive changes in society. Men and women of mettle in the fields of education, health, sports, land, corporate, fashion, social causes, music, paperwork, theatre, film, writing, philanthropy and art are celebrated through these awards.

Dr. Shome added, "This is just the beginning of the road for The Esthetic Clinics. We have already received the US and Indian patent for our breakthrough hair regrowth formulation called the QR 678 and we will continue to strive towards inventing more such antidotes that will improve the quality of life of people around the world. The combination of top-quality, cutting-edge healthcare we provide, coupled with the most innovative research and our philanthropic backbone, leads to some fantastic outcomes and we hope to continue this into the future. We now have multiple centers in Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore and will continue to expand into newer cities soon."

About Dr. Debraj Shome

Dr. Debraj Shome is a surgeon, specialising in facial plastic surgery and facial cosmetic surgery. He is the co-founder and director at The Esthetic Clinics, which has multiple centres across India. Known for his breakthrough innovations in facial plastic surgery, Dr. Shome has received many awards. He has more than 55 research papers written in top peer-reviewed international publications along with a US patent to his credit for inventing the QR 678 hair growth formulation. He was the first recipient from Asia and the youngest globally to be awarded the prestigious Davies Foundation Grant Award by the Royal College of Surgeons, Glasgow, in 2010. Besides clinical work, Dr. Shome is the Director of the Debabrata Auro Foundation. He recently authored the book 'Dear People, with Love and Care, Your Doctors', a collection of heartfelt stories of doctors and patients from across the globe.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973991/Dr_Shome_award.jpg