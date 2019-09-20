In The Spirit Of Fit India, Fitternity Launches an Exceptionally Easy Access Initiative to Keep fit With no Excuses

Fitness today is a chased after dream and a much-needed lifestyle change in every fast-paced individual schedule. Though there is an increased awareness about the synergies between a fitter lifestyle and direct impact on quality of life and mental health, there also exists a struggle to fit this in owing to dynamic needs and changes in daily routine. One of the key challenges is effectiveness, and Fitternity, India's largest fitness discovery and booking platform has launched OnePass as a solution to this pressing challenge. It is an easy access to all gyms and fitness centers, be it close to work or even while travelling. OnePass aims to eradicate problems like bored of going to the same gym following the same routine, solution to the higher barrier entry point for fitness memberships and lastly, no validity to prevent wastage of money over unused conversational memberships. OnePass with its convenience, cost effectiveness, flexibility makes it highly effective.

Fitternity has planned a widespread, country wide plan for fitness solutions through OnePass; unlocking unlimited access across the brand's network of fitness classes, gyms and sports venues across 12+ cities in India. This includes access to the local fitness studios, gym chains and luxury hotels, specialising in over 17+ fitness forms, giving its users a chance to build a healthy lifestyle at their convenience, as per their choice and requirements. Office-goers need not be worried about missing their fitness classes on working days or on weekends. The dilemma of selecting classes near home or workplaces stands solved with OnePass. Even frequent travellers can benefit greatly, with their location now not being a pressing issue in practising any fitness activity of their choice. The new 'OnePass' service will ease the process of booking sessions for 20 categories of various services comprising over 12,000 fitness centres and 1000 services.

The OnePass will be available in two varieties, OnePass - Red and OnePass - Black; the former offers a subscription from 15 days to a year and the latter offers a lifetime membership. The OnePass is an amalgamation of Fitternity's exclusive Pay-Per-Session and Unlimited validity session packs that offer a wide range of benefits like accessing gyms and fitness studios using the OnePass while travelling anywhere across India and a cash-back return upon cancelling the OnePass membership.

The OnePass Black is developed in a way that avoids the issue of memberships expiring or going to waste, delivering a service that is value for money. It is a unique offering that gives the option to choose from 15-45 workout sessions for a lifetime validity membership. It also allows the user to have access to any fitness center of his/her choice with a 24X7 personal concierge to support the user in case of queries or concerns.

On August 29 this year, the government announced the start of 'Fit India', a national level fitness movement, elevating the need of fitness as the cause for national concern. With Fitternity recognising this need and presenting a one-stop solution at the absolute correct time, OnePass comes with the promise of helping individuals across every walk of life achieving their fitness goals.

The pass can currently be booked on the brand's website - fitternity.com and through their App, and once the pass is active, users can book their desired sessions through the Fitternity App.

