Emmys 2019: Viola Davis chose sneakers over heels and we are all for it!

Actor Viola Davis knows comfort is the key! The star shunned the fashion norms and chose comfort, while still looking her stylish best at the 2019 Emmy Awards. The 54-year-old actor ditched the towering peep-toe heels she wore on the Emmy Awards purple carpet and opted for a pair of trendy platform tennis shoes, reported E! News.

Davis walked on stage during the award ceremony to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series wearing the same black and white one-shoulder custom Alberta Ferretti gown she wore on the purple carpet hours before. But as she walked towards the microphone, the stunning ensemble opened slightly to reveal silver sneakers underneath. And this isn't the first time that Davis has ditched her heels after a major red carpet.

At the 2017 Oscars, the actor looked stunning in a red off-the-shoulder Armani gown, which she coupled with matching Stuart Weitzman pumps. However, for the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars party, Davis changed into a sleek white pantsuit and gold Stella McCartney brogues. "Right now, I see the red carpet as a challenge in remaining my authentic self and trying the best I can to enjoy it and get through it," the Oscar-winning actor told Yahoo Style, as cited by People.

"It's pretty daunting. If I feel like I have to alter who I am, that makes me uncomfortable. That doesn't work for me," she added. Not just Davis, many other celebrities across the world prefer wearing sneakers over heels for big events. American tennis player Serena Williams also gave up stilettos for sneakers at the 2019 Met Gala.

She wore a custom neon yellow strong-shouldered Versace gown with pink feathery and leaf applique throughout that featured a cascading train flowing behind her. She accessorised her look with matching yellow sneakers from Virgil Abloh. Another celebrity who was seen opting for sneakers at Met Gala 2019 is Alexander Wang, the American fashion designer. He chose a super casual look for the night. Wang's nonchalance look included shorts paired with sneakers on the red carpet.

Even B-town celebrities are known to embrace comfy sneakers over heels. Deepika Padukone ditched her stunning stilettos for a comfortable pair of sneakers during her Mumbai reception party in November last year. Lately, sneakers have been giving a major competition to our beloved heels. Everyone from Sonam Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut to Swara Bhaskar, have been spotted time and again pairing their traditional and western outfits with shoes.

The right kind of shoes can compliment anything from saree to a gown, and celebrities are proving it. (ANI)

