Katrina Kaif launches her beauty line 'Kay By Katrina', shares glimpse on Instagram

Start saving up! Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has launched her beauty line called 'Kay By Katrina'. When it comes to beauty and fitness, Katrina surely crosses one's mind and now the actor has launched her own label which is something she has dreamt of.

On Wednesday, the 'Zero' actor shared a sneak-peek of her beauty line on Instagram and captioned the clip, "It's finally ready, Arriving October 22, 2019." An excited Katrina also added that launching a beauty brand of her own has been on her dream list since two years ago when she first dreamt of creating it.

"Two years ago I dreamt of creating a beauty line. So excited to finally share it with you. Can't wait and it's all on @kaybykatrina #kaybykatrina #kayxnykaa," she added. While the actor has been tight-lipped about the beauty line, it looks like her brand will feature an array of products, including fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skincare, body care, among others.

It will be interesting to see what kind of products Katrina creates for her upcoming beauty line. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan. She will next appear in 'Sooryavanshi', co-starring Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

