International Development News
Development News Edition

These delectable and unique sweets are making noise this Diwali!

Bursting firecrackers might have taken a back seat this Diwali, but people have come up with unique options to hog on to delectable patakas and phuljhadi's which are selling like hot cakes in the market. Yes, you read it right - people are now eating crackers instead of burning them!

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:33 IST
These delectable and unique sweets are making noise this Diwali!
Cracker-shaped sweets are a hit this Diwali. Image Credit: ANI

Bursting firecrackers might have taken a back seat this Diwali, but people have come up with unique options to hog on to delectable patakas and phuljhadi's which are selling like hot cakes in the market. Yes, you read it right - people are now eating crackers instead of burning them! Well, the thought of it might sound bizarre but going by the trend, a large number of sweet shop owners and bakers have come up unique sweets - shaped and packaged like crackers.

"Chocolate crackers are fascinating, as up till now crackers were thought to be meant for bursting and never considered to be an entity which is edible," said Arpit Chawla who co-founded a sweet brand with Anchal Sharma. People are showing extensive interest in edible crackers and the demand is very high, added Arpit.

Merging perfect traditional sweets with the exotic contemporary version is Subha Aggarwal, owner of a mithai store in Delhi, who has come up with a unique idea of recreating the old traditional sweets with a tinge of modernity. Subha named the usual laddoos and barfis in a quirky manner to attract attention. "Keeping the culture intact, we have developed some luxurious gifting sweets and hampers like Mojito Ladoos, Bubblegum Barfi, Lavender Ladoos, Champagne Ladoos, Old Monk Halwa, Cheesecake Barfi and many which are something people have not heard about and trust me it's just selling like anything."

Getting more variety for your the taste buds is Jasjeev Kohli, a bakery owner in Lucknow, who has been flooded with orders demanding special chocolate sweets amalgamated well with traditional ones. "People are really bored of eating those prominent sweets and with passing time, they want variety in taste. And with health being a great factor, they are saying no to high-calorie ladoos," said Kohli.

"So this year we decided to cash in on the trend by preparing delectable chocolate sweets which satisfy the sweet cravings but are not heavy on calories. The most loved ones are Mango Cups prepared with mango sauce and marzipan wrapped together in a milk chocolate cup." Adding, Kohli said, "Not just this we have also prepared assorted sweets keeping the children in mind who wait the entire year for the festive season where they get to savour some mind-boggling dishes like Pista Truffle, Almond Rock, Triple Chocolate disk and a lot more which will quench their thirst for the sweet." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Russian soldier kills 8 other soldiers at military base in far-east

A Russian conscript has shot dead 8 soldiers and injured 2 others in a military base in the far-eastern region of the country, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing a source. The news agency also reported that the Russian Defence Minis...

EU keeps Britain guessing on length of Brexit lifeline

EU members delayed a decision on Friday on how long to postpone next weeks Brexit deadline, giving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson space to push for an early general election. Senior diplomats told AFP they would reconvene on Monday or...

Elton John slams Madonna for being "ungracious and nasty" to Lady Gaga

Defending pop-singer Lady Gaga in his new memoir Me, singer-songwriter Elton John slammed Madonna as ungracious and nasty to a younger artist. In 2011, the 33-year-old Gaga who is the godmother of Johns sons, drew criticism for similarities...

Maha: Cong, NCP rule out backing Sena to keep BJP out of power

Chances of another BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra brightened on Friday as opposition Congress and NCP ruled out aligning with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power. In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has won 105 seats, while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019