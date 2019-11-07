International Development News
Development News Edition

This innovative campaign increased tourism in small town in Europe

An innovative advertisement campaign has made the small town, Vilnius, a must-visit destination for the tourist.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:43 IST
This innovative campaign increased tourism in small town in Europe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An innovative advertisement campaign has made the small town, Vilnius, a must-visit destination for the tourist. "The G-spot of Europe," read the advertisement which encouraged visitors to come to Vilnius.

The controversial marketing campaign which was made for the capital of Lithuania was launched last year. The tag line of the ad which reads "Nobody knows where it is but when you find it -- it's amazing," the ad was accompanied by a picture of a woman lying down, eyes closed with pleasure, grabbing at the sheet beneath her, which was printed with a map of Europe. She was, of course, clutching at the spot that marked Vilnius, reported CNN.

The specially created campaign-- which is garnering a great response from the people-- urges visitors to "get down to business" and "build your personal pleasure map." Apart from the captivating ad, the campaign also shows off an array of Tinder-style 48 activities which the small town offers which includes a "personal pleasure map" urging them to "be brave to experiment" (ghost tours or escape rooms), "do it in the dark" (nightlife) and "use your tongue" (eat).

The engaging campaign made headlines around the world. The advertising students behind the idea were delighted with the response, while priests in the largely Catholic country, were offended. The bishop of Vilnius warned that it was tagging the capital as a "sex tourism city" while the Lithuanian government requested that Go Vilnius postpone the launch of the campaign until after the Pope's visit -- a request which was ignored by the city, reported CNN.

After receiving criticism over the project, the initiative has been named the best destination campaign for a city at the International Travel and Tourism Awards. It was awarded the gong last night at the World Travel Market industry event in London.

More importantly, it has also paid off in increased visitor numbers, Inga Romanovskiene, director of Go Vilnius, the tourist board, told CNN. Overall visitor numbers to Vilnius increased by 12.5 per cent last year, but visitors from Germany and the UK -- the two primary markets for the campaign -- were up by 37.8 per cent and 20.5 per cent respectively.

"Our goal is to attract more young, curious travellers interested in discovering new exciting destinations," she said. Romanovskiene said her organisation wanted to highlight that "while Vilnius isn't a well-known city, once visitors discover it they enjoy their experience."

She said that although Go Vilnius was "sensitive to the different ways the campaign could be perceived... it was by no means intended to cause offence." "It was specifically directed at a millennial audience, and while the language is suggestive, it was important for us to ensure the imagery used is not explicit."

"The messaging was not aimed to be taken directly," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

.

The following are the topexpected stories at 21.15 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20 between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot.Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOMMandhana, Ro...

Rajasthan: Teacher beats class 11 student with iron rod for not completing homework

A class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by a teacher with an iron rod for not completing his homework in Dongar of Barmer district. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the student of Dongar Vidyapeeth School alleged that he was beaten up by a t...

UPDATE 1-Rivals promise better wealth distribution as Mauritius votes

Mauritius held a parliamentary election on Thursday, with the main parties all promising a fairer distribution of wealth on the prosperous Indian Ocean island. Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time 1400 GMT, with results due out on Friday.The e...

India keen on forging deep relations with BIMSTEC States: Mansukh Mandaviya

The first-ever BIMSTEC Conclave of Ports, being held at Vishakhapatnam on 7-8 November 2019 was inaugurated by Minister of State for ShippingIC, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today.The conclave aims at providing a platform to strengthen maritime i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019