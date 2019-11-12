IAF team wins 13th NEC Tamchon trophy

Indian Air Force (IAF) won the 13th edition of the Northeast Council Tamchon football match at Ambedkar Stadium in the national capital on Tuesday. The final match was played between the teams of IAF and SSPP FC. Every year, the Tangkhul Naga Society Delhi (TNSD) organises the Northeast Council Tamchon (NEC) football tournament in the national capital.

The tournament, which was a 15-day-long affair, concluded on a high note. It was organised to encourage and give a platform to young footballers and bring solidarity among the people of North-East in Delhi. Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, while appreciating the efforts made by teams and youths, said: "Many good teams and youths from the region participate in this tournament. They will continue to play for the nation and take it to a higher level. This is a good platform for players."

President of TNSD Prof Yaruingam Awungshi said: "Northeast people are born as sportspersons. But due to lack of infrastructure, we fail to reach a higher level. This platform has opened up a big door for the northeast footballers". In the spectacular match between the two teams, the IAF defeated defending champions SSPP FC by 2-0. A cash prize of Rs 6 lakh was given to the winner. The first runner up and second runner were given Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.

Individual excellence was given for the best striker, best midfielder, best defender, best goalkeeper, and the best coach. The best coach award went to Warrant Officer Darshan Singh of the IAF. (ANI)

