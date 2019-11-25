Taylor Swift goes green on 2019 American Music Awards red carpet!

To celebrate her big win at the 2019 American Music Awards, Grammy-winner Taylor Swift on Sunday swept the red carpet in a shimmery green asymmetrical dress! Swift is set to take home the Artist of the Decade award and to mark the day, she bedazzled the audience in a glittering green double spaghetti-strap custom Julien Macdonald dress.

Adding more oomph to the outfit was the high-low skirt and draped bodice slit open on the right. The singer paired it with a pair of oversize Ofira earrings and knee-length black high-heel boots. While flaunting her signature bangs, she let the hair loose in a wavy style, reported People. Be it music or fashion, Swift is always up to the mark! From her remarkable pastel-hued purple mini dress at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to the rainbow wrap dress she chose to wear at a live ABC appearance in Nashville, the 29-year-old knows the art of grabbing eyeballs.

Apart from being honoured with the award, the 'Lover' crooner is also set to sing her old songs post her battle with her former record label, Big Machine Label Group. Last year, Swift opened the ceremony with her single 'I Did Something Bad' and bagged four awards, becoming the most celebrated female AMAs winner with a total of 23 wins. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)