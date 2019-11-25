International Development News
Development News Edition

Taylor Swift goes green on 2019 American Music Awards red carpet!

To celebrate her big win at the 2019 American Music Awards, Grammy-winner Taylor Swift on Sunday swept the red carpet in a shimmery green asymmetrical dress!

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 08:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 08:48 IST
Taylor Swift goes green on 2019 American Music Awards red carpet!
Taylor Swift. Image Credit: ANI

To celebrate her big win at the 2019 American Music Awards, Grammy-winner Taylor Swift on Sunday swept the red carpet in a shimmery green asymmetrical dress! Swift is set to take home the Artist of the Decade award and to mark the day, she bedazzled the audience in a glittering green double spaghetti-strap custom Julien Macdonald dress.

Adding more oomph to the outfit was the high-low skirt and draped bodice slit open on the right. The singer paired it with a pair of oversize Ofira earrings and knee-length black high-heel boots. While flaunting her signature bangs, she let the hair loose in a wavy style, reported People. Be it music or fashion, Swift is always up to the mark! From her remarkable pastel-hued purple mini dress at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to the rainbow wrap dress she chose to wear at a live ABC appearance in Nashville, the 29-year-old knows the art of grabbing eyeballs.

Apart from being honoured with the award, the 'Lover' crooner is also set to sing her old songs post her battle with her former record label, Big Machine Label Group. Last year, Swift opened the ceremony with her single 'I Did Something Bad' and bagged four awards, becoming the most celebrated female AMAs winner with a total of 23 wins. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Hoffenheim waste chance to go fourth after Mainz hammering

Berlin, Nov 25 AFP Hoffenheim missed out on an opportunity to move into the Bundesligas top four, suffering a heavy 5-1 home defeat by a Mainz side playing under newly appointed coach Achim Beierlorzer. The hosts failed to win for the first...

Mayfield, Browns jump on Dolphins early in rout

Baker Mayfield threw a season-high three touchdown passes, and the Cleveland Browns scored the first 28 points of the game en route to a 41-24 victory Sunday over the visiting Miami Dolphins. It was the Browns third win in a row, all coming...

Chinese FM says Hong Kong part of China 'no matter what happens' in elections. (AFP) NSA

Chinese FM says Hong Kong part of China no matter what happens in elections. AFP NSA...

Sarah Lee appointed as High Commissioner in South Africa

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced today the appointment of diplomat Sarah Lee as New Zealands High Commissioner to South Africa. She will be the first female Head of Mission to represent New Zealand in Africa.New Zealands relationsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019