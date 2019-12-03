Latest International Study Shows Aesthetic Surgery Continues to Rise Worldwide

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released the results of their annual International Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures today, which showed an overall increase of 5.4% in cosmetic procedures completed in 2018.

Highlights of the 2018 Global Survey

Non-invasive treatments, such as fillers, increased by 10.4%, significantly more than aesthetic operations, which showed a slight decrease of 0.6%.

Breast Augmentation with implants has risen to first place among the most frequent operations. This represents a growth in size of 6.1% compared to last year and 27.6% compared to 2014.

The largest increase in surgical procedures was in Liposuction and Abdominoplasty, both with an increase of over 9% compared to last year.

Botulinum Toxin treatment grew the most from 2017 with an increase of 17.4%, followed by Hyaluronic Acid filler treatments at 11.6%.

Ranking of the Top 10 Countries for Cosmetic Procedures

The top two countries (USA and Brazil) account for 28.4% of total aesthetic procedures performed worldwide, followed by the remaining eight countries (Mexico, Germany, India, Italy, Argentina, Colombia, Australia, and Thailand). Brazil has climbed to first place in the world for aesthetic surgery procedures, while USA leads the world in non-surgical procedures.

Country Total Surgical

Procedures Total Non-

Surgical

Procedures Total

Procedures Percentage of Total

Procedures

Worldwide USA 1,492,383 2,869,485 4,361,867 18.7% Brazil 1,498,327 769,078 2,267,405 9.7% Mexico 518,046 525,200 1,043,247 4.5% Germany 385,906 536,150 922,056 4.0% India 390,793 505,103 895,896 3.9% Italy 311,456 542,752 854,208 3.7% Argentina 280,555 328,405 608,960 2.6% Colombia 273,316 135,473 408,789 1.8% Australia 102,404 100,238 202,642 0.9% Thailand 105,105 35,018 140,123 0.6%

The Gender Difference

Women continue to undergo more cosmetic procedures than men, accounting for 87.4%, or 20,330,465 procedures. Men accounted for 12.6% of all procedures in 2018, or 2,935,909 procedures.

The most popular surgical and nonsurgical procedures for women are Breast Augmentation at 1,841,098 procedures and Botulinum Toxin at 5,344,764 procedures, respectively. The most popular surgical and nonsurgical procedures for men are Gynecomastia at 269,720 procedures and Botulinum Toxin at 752,752 procedures, respectively.

Dr. Dirk Richter, President of ISAPS comments: "It is exciting to see how fast the market is changing in the world. More and more treatments are performed with minimal invasiveness, as the figures show."

However, he expressly warns against a filler treatment by non-doctors or untrained doctors due to the observed increasing complications worldwide.

"Although breast implants are a recurring topic in the media, this is an area with the greatest growth in the world and patients recognize the many benefits. We are seeing record numbers again this year proving that patients are taking advantage of the latest innovations in aesthetic surgery to look and feel better," Richter notes.

Survey Methodology

Data for the Global Survey was tabulated with a questionnaire sent to approximately 35,000 plastic surgeons in ISAPS' proprietary database. The questionnaire primarily focused on the number of specific surgical and nonsurgical procedures performed in 2018, along with some ancillary questions related to medical tourism. The results were compiled, tabulated, and analyzed by Industry Insights, an independent research firm based in Columbus, OH.

ISAPS is the only organization to collect this type of cosmetic data annually on a global scale. For a copy of full results, please visit www.ISAPS.org.

About ISAPS – The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) is the world's leading professional body for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons. Founded in 1970, ISAPS provides an open forum for the exchange of aesthetic plastic surgery knowledge worldwide. The Society offers its' members up-to-date training and continuing education and sponsors and endorses scientific meetings regularly throughout the world. Today, ISAPS membership includes the world's most respected aesthetic and reconstructive surgeons from over 100 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038963/ISAPS_Logo.jpg