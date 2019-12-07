Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals maintaining lost weight more important than losing more

A professor having expertise in medicine advocated the need for maintaining the weight of a person who has shed kilos instead of losing more.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Busan
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 21:07 IST
Study reveals maintaining lost weight more important than losing more
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A professor having expertise in medicine advocated the need for maintaining the weight of a person who has shed kilos instead of losing more. "A lot of communities have recognised obesity as a chronic disease. This is because even if patients lose weight, if you wait long enough, everyone puts their weight back on, with only a handful of exceptions," said Professor Arya Sharma of the University of Alberta at a symposium during the International Diabetes Federation Conference 2019 here.

He also said that all people, including patients and physicians, believe that controlling obesity is a simple task and is about energy balance on controlling calories, Korea Biomedical Review reported. "We can control calorie intake by eating less and outtake by doing more exercise. So we believe that it will be easy to achieve a certain balance for weight loss. Therefore, in theory, this is not so difficult," Sharma was quoted as saying.

"However, the problem is there is a black box between controlling the intake and outtake of calories that people neglect," he said. The professor outlined that black box is a complicated, sophisticated, redundant and effective physiological system designed for one particular purpose, in order to defend an individual's body from weight loss.

"Unfortunately, when we try to lose weight with any method, the body's system is going to work against the person trying to lose weight. Adaptations to weight loss include hormonal changes, increase in appetite, decrease in metabolic rate, and thermogenesis activity," Sharma said. "I am only interested in what the best way is to keep the weight loss and not how to lose weight. The first thing we have to acknowledge is an obesity treatment that a patient can stay on forever or obesity management that only goes on for only a certain period is not a treatment for obesity," he added.

The professor listed methods used by hospitals to treat obesity like behavioural modifications such as dieting and exercise and surgical methods. "Behavior modification, such as controlling what a person eats or exercises, normally helps patients lose 3 to 5 per cent of their weight. The problem is that the lost weight will come back if the person stops their behavioural modification," Sharma said.

"Surgery is the best way to lose weight as it can cut a person's weight by 20 to 30 per cent," he added. However, Sharma asserted that surgery is not an ultimate and permanent solution to treat obesity.

"As an example, there are about 1.5 million people who are qualified for surgery, and Canada conducts 100,000 surgeries a year. To give all the patients the surgery, it would take 150 years," he said. "Therefore, the problem with surgery is not that it does not work or effectiveness. The problem is that it is not scalable to the size of the obesity population," the professor added.Sharma further said that the first step to be taken is acknowledging that obesity is not something that can be cured but it is a chronic disease that needs good management.

"Designating obesity as a chronic disease can benefit people living with obesity in terms of reducing stigma and providing better access to obesity prevention and management," he underlined. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Head constable offers to work as executioner in Tihar jail

A head constable in Ramanathapuram district has come forward to hang convicts who have been sentenced to death and were awaiting execution in the Tihar jail. In his letter to the DGP of Prisons, headquarters, Delhi, the contents of which w...

Hong Kong AmCham chairman and president denied entry to Macau

The chairman and the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong were denied entry to the Chinese city of Macau Saturday, a spokesperson for the organization said. Chairman Robert Grieves and president Tara Joseph were separa...

Unwed couples staying in hotel room is no crime, says HC

Observing that a live-in relationship of two adults is not deemed to be an offence, the Madras High Court has said terming the occupation of a hotel room by such unmarried couples will not attract a criminal offence. Apparently, there are ...

Everybody proud of railway's achievements: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal claimed on Saturday that everybody in the country, from the common man to elected representatives, are proud of the achievements of the railways and the phase of disappointment and hopelessness is over. At the Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019