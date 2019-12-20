Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study explores factors affecting money management skills

Only a few studies have addressed the issue of money management, which can have a substantial impact on the quality of life.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 23:22 IST
Study explores factors affecting money management skills
Owing money, paying bills late, making impulse purchases, running out of money for essentials -- these behaviours adversely affect the ability to function independently in everyday life.. Image Credit: ANI

Only a few studies have addressed the issue of money management, which can have a substantial impact on the quality of life. A team of rehabilitation researchers has identified factors associated with the money management problems experienced by some individuals with multiple sclerosis -- potentially disabling disease of the nervous system.

The study was published in the journal of Frontiers in Neurology. The authors are Yael Goverover, OTR/L, PhD, OT, of New York University and Kessler Foundation, and Nancy Chiaravalloti, PhD, and John DeLuca, PhD, of Kessler Foundation.

Researchers enrolled 72 participants with multiple sclerosis, aged 18 to 65 years, and 26 healthy controls. To examine the association between money management difficulties and cognitive, motor, and emotional factors, researchers tested all participants for cognitive skills, depression and anxiety, and upper and lower limb motor function.

Money management skills were assessed with two methods: KF-Actual Reality, a performance-based assessment developed at Kessler Foundation that tests five behaviours essential to money management by tasking the participant with an actual task - making an online purchase, and a money management questionnaire developed for use in individuals with brain injury. Based on their performance, the participants with MS were grouped as efficient (MS Efficient-MM) or inefficient money managers (MS Inefficient-MM).

Overall, the healthy control group performed better than both MS groups. Of the three groups, the MS Inefficient-MM group scored lowest on measures of cognitive and motor skills, and highest on affective symptomatology. Researchers identified two factors associated with efficient money management: good executive functioning and low depressive symptomatology.

"It is important to note that these factors characterized the healthy controls and the MS Efficient-MM group," said Dr Goverover, the lead author, "indicating that money management difficulties affect a subset and not the MS population as a whole." The association of money management difficulties with depressive symptomatology is a new finding, according to Dr Goverover, and further research is warranted into what may be a key predictor for these difficulties in the MS population.

"Owing money, paying bills late, making impulse purchases, running out of money for essentials -- these behaviours adversely affect the ability to function independently in everyday life. Knowing the factors that underlie money management problems will enable providers to identify those at risk and counsel caregivers to intervene effectively to minimise negative behaviours." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union speech on Feb. 4 after accepting an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday.Pelosi extended the invitation for Trump to address a joint session of the U.S. ...

UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine reach deal over gas transit to Europe

Moscow and Kiev have signed agreements covering the supply of Russian gas via Ukraine to Europe, a spokesman for Kremlin-controlled Gazprom said on Friday, marking a major step towards clinching a final deal.Earlier on Friday, two sources t...

Lebanese troops clash with demonstrators protesting new Hezbollah-backed premier - witnesses

Lebanese troops fired tear gas in Beirut on Friday to disperse hundreds of youths who were protesting against the designation of a new prime minister backed by Hezbollah and its allies, witnesses said.The protesters threw rocks and firework...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019