Escape to these charming U.S. winter towns

Whether you love winter or not, the United States of America gives you plenty of reasons to take full advantage of the coldest season of the year. Wander in the local towns covered with snow, get the ultimate ski experience in the wonderland, savour local cuisine or find a souvenir to take home as a reminder of your adventure. Aspen/Snowmass, Colorado

Aspen/Snowmass is a beautiful place any time of the year. But this is especially true in winter when the pure white snow that shines like diamonds spreads as far as you can see. Every year, ski and snowboard enthusiasts from all over the world enjoy its soft powder snow, but even if you don't ski or snowboard, there's plenty here to keep you entertained! Downtown Aspen, at the base of the mountains, is a beautiful place to explore. You'll find high-end brand name stores, diverse restaurants and art galleries including the visually stunning Aspen Art Museum.

Aspen is truly very chic, and the "rock star" vibe on the mountain continues into the walkable downtown area, where many of the shopping, dining and nightlife options are concentrated. Visitors will find more than 100 restaurants and bars, and at night, downtown becomes even more romantic, as the trees light up like Christmas. Downtown Aspen won't bore shopping enthusiasts either - far from it. With high-end stores such as Burberry and Ralph Lauren and charming boutique shops, the selection is nearly endless. There are also many art galleries that feature works by local artists. You can easily spend more than a day shopping at upscale boutiques that carry international name brands and local high-end lines. Stowe, Vermont

Stowe is a ski resort town that has more than snow. Sandwiched between Mount Mansfield State Forest and Putnam State Forest, the historic alpine village of Stowe is a chic destination with an eclectic mix of activities, cultural events and arts. But it's also a year-round haven for outdoor enthusiasts who want to watch the leaves change in fall, go rock climbing in summer or zip down the slopes of the "ski capital of the east" in winter. (ANI) -First, Skiing

One of the most famous winter sports hubs in the northeastern USA, Stowe has been challenging even the most advanced skiers and snowboarders since the 1930s. The tiny mountain town about 60 kilometres east of Burlington, Vermont, caters to advanced powder hounds with its double-black-diamond "Front Four" trails: National, Liftline, Goat and Starr. But don't worry: There are plenty of runs designed for beginners, not to mention plenty of space for snowboarding. -Next, the Town

The performing arts are alive and well here, and both drama and musical theatre can be found at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center or the Stowe Theatre Guild. It's easy to while away an afternoon at a gallery or two, the Stowe Historical Society and Museum, or the Ski and Snowboard Museum. Browse some of the 70 stores stocking everything from speciality foods to handcrafted furniture to exquisite locally made jewellery. Hancock, Massachusetts

Looking for a scenic and child-friendly ski getaway? Jiminy Peak in the Berkshires in western Massachusetts is well known for its gentle blue peaks and for accommodating families with small children. It features a ski school for children as young as 3 years old as well as a variety of activities beyond skiing and snowboarding. The area doesn't get as much snow as ski resorts farther north. On average, Jiminy Peak sees about 254 centimetres of natural snowfall, which is enough to create some powdery, fun terrain on 45 trails. Access the trails from nine lifts, including a six-person express chairlift that ends at the Hendricks Summit Lodge. Night skiing and snowboarding on designated, lit trails are also available. Both New York City, New York, and Boston are 250 kilometres away from Jiminy Peak. (ANI)

