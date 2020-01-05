Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia shines when it comes to most punctual airport and airlines, reveal two reports

Two recent reports on the punctuality of airlines and airports came out back to back on Thursday and Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 23:17 IST
Russia shines when it comes to most punctual airport and airlines, reveal two reports
Cirium's annual On-Time Performance review which was published on Thursday named the Russian flagship airlines Aeroflot the most punctual mainline carrier. Image Credit: ANI

Two recent reports on the punctuality of airlines and airports came out back to back on Thursday and Friday. Cirium's annual On-Time Performance review which was published on Thursday named the Russian flagship airlines Aeroflot the most punctual mainline carrier and the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow as the most on-time airport.

Cirium's rival OAG brought out its own Punctuality League 2020 report on Friday that listed Garuda Indonesia as the most punctual airline in absolute terms and Aeroflot as Europe's most well-timed airline. Sheremetyevo again shined among all the mega-airports after it managed to feature on the top of OAG's list. CNN Travel reports, that the two data analysis organizations calculated the results using similar sources of information. Cirium looked at 100,000 or so flights within a day, meanwhile, OAG reached its findings through the analysis of 57.5 million flights within the span of 2019.

Rankings were assigned while taking into account the fact that bigger airports and airlines have to handle more passengers and flights thus their performances were weighed in accordance with such constraints and variables. Cirium said in its report, "Airlines don't always get the credit they deserve for delivering such a complex product."

"Ensuring a seamless customer experience requires vast effort around the clock by a dedicated 'army' of ground staff, flight crew, cabin crew, engineers, ground service agents and many more companies besides within a vast supply chain. They also have to contend with many factors beyond their control, such as inclement weather and air traffic control issues." Airports such as Minsk, which stood at the top of OAG's list of small airports, have things easy for them as they have to deal with less than 5 million departing seats per year. Nearly 92.6 per cent of flights at Minsk depart or arrive within 15 minutes of their designated times, but such punctuality is extremely hard to attain for mega-airport like Moscow that handles in excess of 30 million departing seats on an annual basis.

The airport at Moscow fared well in the ratings attributing to its 3rd runway which allows it to accommodate more flights. "Aeroflot, the largest carrier at the airport maintains nearly 84 per cent of the total operations at SVO. With a carrier owning such a lion's share of operations at one airport, it stands to reason that as Aeroflot goes, so does SVO," read the Cirium review.

OAG's senior analyst John Grant issued in a press release that "The global market is reaching near peak [on-time performance]. "The rise is led by Mega Airlines like Aeroflot, Delta, and Air France, which are simultaneously expanding the number of operated flights and maintaining high OTP. We're seeing success trickle down to the hubs they service, which benefits the entire travel ecosystem." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Children's death toll at gov't hospital in north India rises amid nationwide outcry

Some 109 children have so far died at a government hospital in northern India since the beginning of December, said a hospital official on Sunday, even as local authorities scrambled to bring in additional staff and equipment amid a rising ...

Mamata condemns JNU violence; Jadavpur University students take out protest rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condemned the assault on students and teachers of Delhis Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, terming it a heinous act and a shame on democracy. A four-member Trinamool Congress TMC delegatio...

Pompeo: US is now targeting Iran's 'actual decision-makers'

Washington, Jan 5 AP Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday the US strategy in countering Iran is to target the countrys actual decision-makers rather than to focus on Iranian proxy forces in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East. Pompe...

Angola, Congo tell dos Santos to cooperate with justice after asset freeze

The presidents of Angola and Congo said on Sunday Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the countrys previous leader, and her Congolese husband Sindika Dokolo should cooperate with the justice system after their assets were frozen....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020