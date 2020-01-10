Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want to know more about Lohri? Here you go!

The harvest festival of Punjab - Lohri is around the corner and the enthusiastic people across the country are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with a lavish feast, bonfire, and some bhangra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 16:14 IST
Want to know more about Lohri? Here you go!
The harvest festival of Punjab- Lohri. Image Credit: ANI

The harvest festival of Punjab - Lohri is around the corner and the enthusiastic people across the country are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with a lavish feast, bonfire, and some bhangra. Before you wish a happy Lohri to close ones, here are some interesting facts behind the joyous festival.

Unlike many other festivals where you have to check the calendar to mark the date each year, the day of Lohri comes up with no confusion as it usually falls more or less on January 13 every year. This is the festival of Punjab, which primarily the Sikh community celebrates with tremendous merry to mark the end of the winter season and the beginning of a new season of harvest.

The main winter crop of Punjab - wheat, which is sown in October is seen at the prime form of January across the fields of Punjab. The crop is then later harvested in March. The occasion holds great significance among farmers, where they thank the almighty for a bountiful harvest of crops and forth.

Generally, Lohri is termed as the festival of farmers in North India. Observed a night before Makar Sankranti, the celebrations begin when family and neighborhood people come together in open ground and surround themselves near to the bonfire, to brace the cold winter. It is then followed by offering prayers to the mother earth, the sun deity, the fire and the fields for prosperity, health, and good harvest.

People take rounds around the bonfire and throw popcorn, peanuts, and revari to the fire, as an act to please the fire deity. The vibe turns completely joyous when everybody dances to the beats of dhol, and dives into the scrumptious feast served.

These accounts for the reason why you have to wish a Happy Lohri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

CPM to organise Constitution protection collectives in Kannur

The ruling CPIM in Kerala is organising Constitution protection collectives at around 104 places in politically volatile Kannur district this month as part of its continuing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The CPI M will be ...

Have faith in HRD but not in Home Ministry which is "helicoptering" whole issue: JNUSU vice president Saket Moon on violence in varsity.

Have faith in HRD but not in Home Ministry which is helicoptering whole issue JNUSU vice president Saket Moon on violence in varsity....

Spain's PM names UN's Arancha Gonzalez as foreign minister

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will appoint Arancha Gonzalez, assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, as the countrys foreign minister, the government said on Friday.Gonzalez, 50, has also held executive positions at the Eu...

FOREX-Dollar set for best weekly gain in two months on `galvanising' forces

The U.S. dollar rose on Friday and is on track for its biggest weekly gain in two weeks as dissipating geopolitical tension prompted investors to buy riskier currencies, while the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gave up all their recent ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020