Martha Stewart 'wouldn't buy' vagina-scented candles from Gwyneth Paltrow's online store

Almost a week after Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop grabbed headlines with its vagina-scented candles, American businesswoman Martha Stewart revealed that she is not interested in the USD 75 priced product, reported People magazine. The businesswoman revealed it on a talk show where she said that she wasn't aware of the 'vagina' scented candle but she was also not surprised after hearing about its personality.

"I'm sure it's sold out. She does that kind of irritating... she's trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her, and that's great. Let her do her thing," People magazine quoted Stewart saying. "I wouldn't buy that candle," Stewart added.

The price of the candle named 'This Smells Like My Vagina' has been pegged at USD 75 and it is packed with the fragrance of geranium, cedar, and citrusy bergamot, according to the online shopping website Goop. "With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth," reads the product description on the website.

While Paltrow's beauty brand quickly made headlines after she announced the latest product, Stewart made it clear that she is not on board with the idea. This isn't the first time that Paltrow has introduced something as quirky and worth the eyebrow raises.

According to Fox News, the actor's company grabbed headlines last year too with a holiday gift guide that consisted of a BDSM kit and earrings worth USD 43,000. (ANI)

