People you hate may increase your anxiety level at parties

A person may be the reason behind your anxiety attack, especially if you do not particularly like him or her, reveals a recent study. A recent survey on 2,000 Americans claimed people get easily puzzled whether to leave from a party or not, feeling excluded are two of the most common anxiety reasons at a party. Within the initial 10 minutes, an American party-goer can predict if calling it a night early would be needed.

OnePoll conducted the study on behalf of Avocados from Mexico, reported Fox News. The researchers said that 78 percent of participants confessed that they knew promptly upon entering if the party will give them a good time.

The participants shared that approximately 14 to 15 minutes is the average time that they needed to get comfortable at any party. Amidst all of the adjustment more than half of the people found at least one co-partier whom they do not like at all. Then, can someone ask the party host who will be attending in the first place? People promptly answer, "No, it seems rude." However, every one in three people anyways asks the host, with not more than 16 percent denying to ever asking the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

