Janhvi, Arjun walk ramp for Anamika Khanna

Half-siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp for Anamika Khanna at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour's Kolkata chapter on Sunday. Janhvi and Arjun dazzled in traditional attires from Kolkata-based designer's newest collection.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:38 IST
  • Created: 27-01-2020 21:38 IST
(L-R) Arjun Kapoor, Anamika Khanna and Janhvi Kapoor at the event. (Photo courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Half-siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp for Anamika Khanna at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour's Kolkata chapter on Sunday. Janhvi and Arjun dazzled in traditional attires from Kolkata-based designer's newest collection. Janhvi took to her Instagram and wrote: "It was so special to walk the ramp at @blenderspridefashiontour for @anamikakhanna.in with @arjunkapoor... loved it!!"

Both Janhvi and Arjun's attires had hues of black with traditional prints crowning them. In an earlier post from the same day's event she was all praise for Anamika as she chirped, "No one embodies authentic Indian craftsmanship like @anamikakhanna.in. Felt nothing but pride to don one of her beautiful creations at #BlendersPrideFashionTour in Kolkata. A stunning ode to tradition and heritage with a dash of modernity. Thank you @blenderspridefashiontour for this memorable evening."

Anamika was also in a happy mood as she shared: "An evening that perfectly captured the essence of my craft and my pride at @blenderspridefashiontour in Kolkata." The fashion tour's Delhi chapter is scheduled to be held on February 15 where renowned designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla is going to present their new collection. (ANI)

